The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams continue to ring up big results at small meets.
Hitting the trail on their home course for the first time all season, the Huskies — treading into the heart of their slimmed-down schedule that will ultimately feature only duals and triangulars — didn’t miss a beat and breezed to the top of the podium in a Big Nine Conference meet against Faribault and Mankato West on Thursday.
For the second time in three races, the boys compiled a perfect score by securing the top five individual spots and won by a whopping 43 points over the second place Falcons. The Scarlets ended in third with 60 points.
Carsyn Brady maintained her season-opening streak of first place finishes and was part of Owatonna’s 1-2 combination that helped lock-down a comfortable double-digit win over Faribault (43) and Mankato West (57).
“It was fun to see us defend the home turf today,” Owatonna girls coach Dan Leer said. “Carson just keeps getting better each week.”
Preston Meier spearheaded the parade of Owatonna runners with his third consecutive blue ribbon time, picking up steam in the final mile of the 5K event and darting across the finish line in 16 minutes, 48 seconds. After finishing second behind Andrew Johnson of Mankato East in Owatonna’s season-opening meet on Aug. 27, Meier reeled off back-to-back wins at Rochester John Marshall and Austin entering Thursday’s triangular.
Brayden Williams kept pace with Meier for roughly half the race before ultimately settling into the second position down the stretch. The junior joined Meier as the only two runners to post sub-17:00 times with a 16:57.6 and was tailed directly by Jack Meiners (17:03.9) in third.
Steady Connor Ginskey was next for OHS and dashed across the finish line in 17:09.9, roughly 20 seconds ahead of Trevor Hiatt (17:31).
Though his position didn’t factor into the Huskies’ final tally, Evan Buck ended in the top 10 with a 17:53.9, using a late surge to cross the finish line ahead of the Scarlets’ second-best finisher, Markus Rupnow (17:54.2) in ninth place.
As she has all season, Brady put a considerable amount of distance between herself and the rest of the three-team pack within the opening mile and was the only female runner to break 20 minutes with a 19:32.
Brady, who is just a freshman, started the season with a 21:17 in Mankato and dipped to 20:07 in Rochester before recording her first sub-20 in Austin with a 19:39 last week. In total, the freshman has trimmed roughly 90 seconds since Aug. 27.
Zinash Valen continued her breakout campaign and trailed Brady by roughly 40 seconds in the final standings. Averaging 6:31 per mile, the senior registered a 20:13.5 and bested third place Chloe Aanenson (Mankato West) by seven seconds.
“She has been huge for us the last couple weeks,” Leer said Valen. “She’s running stronger than ever before.”
Owatonna’s Kaitlin Bruessel led a snug procession of runners for the final four spots within the top 10, clocking a seventh place time of 20:48.9. Teammate Jaci Burtis matched her stride-for-stride and came in eighth with a 20:51.2.
Faribault’s Brynn Beardsley wedged between the pack of Huskies in ninth with a 20:57.3 before Owatonna’s Anna Cox rounded out the top 10 — and Owatonna’s final score — with a 21:09.
UP NEXT
Owatonna will enjoy its longest break between races this season and won’t hit the course again until Saturday, Sept. 26 in Winona. The boys event starts at 10:30 a.m. and the girls at noon. The triangular will also feature Rochester Century.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Owatonna’s Laura Stevensen navigated the course in 21:57.4 and finished in first place, one spot ahead of teammate Kiara Gentz (22:37).
The Huskies — who finished first as a team in both JV races — occupied the top three spots in the boys competition and four of the top five overall. Sophomore David Smith (18:39.6) barely stretched across the finish ahead of teammate Jack Sorenson (18:40.5) for top individual honors.