Basketball can be a fickle sport.
One day, a team or individual can do no wrong; the hoop looks as big as the ocean and the basketball is but the size of a pea. And with the flip of a switch, the next day, nothing goes right. Bricks are laid with more frequency than a construction site and it seems as though everyone's hands are coated with the world's most pasteurized butter.
Friday night was more the latter than the former for the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms, who fell to 2-5 overall as well as in the Gopher Conference following a 44-38 loss to the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers (3-4, 3-3).
It was a rather physical and ugly game overall as both sides struggled with unforced turnovers, fouls, and missed shots around the basket. WEM was lucky in that they were just a little less sloppy. Unfortunately, much to the chagrin of coach Nate Piller, the Awesome Blossoms' turnover struggles aren't anything new.
"It's kind of been a reoccurring theme for us. We've had one game where we haven't had 14 turnovers; that's the least amount of turnovers that we've had in any of the six games so far," Piller said. "We'd really like to see that number around 10 or 11. Several times we've been in the high 20s, I don't know where we were tonight. And a lot of them are unforced; we're just not seeing the basketball.
To say Piller is flummoxed would be a bit of an understatement. His team is fundamentally sound and executes the offense well during practice, but for some reason that level of play simply has not yet found its way onto the court during game action and its anyone's best guess as to why.
The Awesome Blossoms — coaching staff and athletes — held an extended closed-door team meeting after the game. Topics of discussion included the team's struggles as of late as well as their vision for themselves moving forward.
"[The meeting was about] trying to find out how we can communicate things more clearly," Piller said. "Where we can make our corrections; where they see themselves; how can we get through this? 'Cause we're in a tough spot right now...I think it was good. It was pretty open."
Piller and his team will have six days to regroup and make adjustments as their next game isn't until Thursday, Feb. 18, when they take on a Kenyon-Wanamingo team (3-5 overall, 2-4 Hiawatha Valley League) that has lost three of its last four games by an average of 34.3 points. The key to victory, perhaps it goes without saying, will be avoiding unforced errors.
If there is there is something to be proud of from Friday night's loss, it's that the Awesome Blossoms continued to play strong defense despite their offensive woes. Junior Drew Kittelson - who has become one of the better shot-blockers in southern Minnesota - blocked four shots and altered many others around the rim. Blooming Prairie was also strong on the offensive and defensive glass, making life difficult for WEM and preventing them from pulling away.
But defense is only half of the game and the Awesome Blossoms will struggle to win in a good Gopher Conference without a more consistent offense.
As they say, the journey of 1,000-miles begins with a single step. And Blooming Prairie's next step is their matchup against the Knights.
Box Score
Blooming Prairie: Kittelson (14), C. Naatz (8), Miller (6), Fiebiger (4), Jordison (4), Carlson (2)
WEM: Nutter (17), Bartell (12), Remme (7), Lazoro (3), Androli (2), McKenna (1)