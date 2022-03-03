The Owatonna volleyball team will be under new direction come the 2022-23 season after Owatonna High School announced Rachel Malo as the new volleyball head coach in a press release Wednesday.
An already familiar face to the Owatonna volleyball program, Malo served as the junior varsity head coach for Owatonna volleyball since 2018 and served as the head coach for the B-squad during the 2017-18 season.
Malo is also an alum of Owatonna and played four years of volleyball as an outside hitter for the Huskies, as well as playing basketball during the winter and softball during the spring as a three-sport athlete.
After her high school career, Malo attended Gustavus Adolphus College to play softball and earn her teaching degree before returning to Owatonna as a coach and a third grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary.
On the court, the Huskies are coming off a 2021 season that saw them finish with a 12-16 overall record and go 6-5 in Big 9 play before being swept in three sets by Northfield in the first round of the Section 1AAAA playoffs.
“We are very excited to have Rachel step into the role as head volleyball coach at Owatonna High School,” Owatonna Activities Director Marc Achterkirch said in the press release. “Rachel brings a wealth of volleyball knowledge and experience to the position, as well as a depth of coaching knowledge at various levels. Coach Malo has experience coaching our girls in the program and has already built incredible rapport with our students on the court and in the classroom. There is no doubt that Coach Malo is and will continue to be an outstanding mentor, role model and coach for our girls.”