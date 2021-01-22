Leading for a majority of the second half, Owatonna fell behind in the final minutes. Unable to get a two key rebounds, the Huskies boys’ basketball team fell 63-58 to Mankato West on Thursday night in Owatonna.
Blake Burmeister put Owatonna ahead 53-50 with just over 3 minutes remaining with his only bucket of the game. The Scarlets then trailed 53-52 and went to the free-throw line. The attempt was missed and rebounded by Mankato West, which eventually got the ball in the hands of Louis Magers who sank a 3-pointer. That put the Scarlets up 55-53 with 2:17 remaining.
Again, a missed Scarlet free-throw attempt with 1:35 to go led to extra points, ultimately sinking the Huskies.
From there, Owatonna continued to keep it close. Brayden Williams knocked down a pair of free throws to make it 59-55. Payton Beyer knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner to get the Huskies back to within three points, down 61-58, but still it was unable to regain the lead.
Owatonna head coach Josh Williams said the offensive rebounding and second chance points for the Scarlets really added up.
“Those were very glaring at the end of the game,” Williams said of Mankato West's 15-8 advantage in offensive rebounds. “Instead of us getting the ball, we're giving them extra points and that was a big factor at the end of the game but also throughout the game as well.”
Another recurring trend for Owatonna was swiping steals. Whether in passing lanes or grabbing a loose ball near midcourt, the Huskies were all over the Scarlets.
In the first half, Nolan Burmeister knocked a ball free then swung it behind his back to a teammate for an easy layup that tied the game 14-14. Later in the first half, Ty Creger intercepted a pass then went hard to the basket for a layup and free throw to follow.
In total, the Huskies had 11 steals. Yet not many points came from those turnovers.
Williams said as the second half elapsed, the Huskies appeared out of sync offensively. Trying to convert on all those Scarlet turnovers wasn’t easy.
“Good defensive teams are going to make you take tough shots,” Williams said. “Both teams I thought were doing that. That's where offensive rebounding comes in to play for West. They got some second chances, and we didn't.”
Dushek returns to the lineup
After missing the initial weeks of practice to begin the winter sports season, Evan Dushek made his season debut in Thursday's loss. Splitting time with Lincoln Maher, Dushek had four points and five rebounds.
Williams said the team went into the season thinking they wouldn’t have Dushek available until at least mid-February. His return, a positive one for the Huskies, came much sooner than expected.
“We first adjusted to how the team can succeed without him, now we’re trying to succeed with him,” Williams said. “We were a little out of sync tonight because we didn't give him the ball the way we needed to, the way we did last year. We haven't played with him for three weeks where everybody else has.”
Once Dushek has more time to practice with the team, Williams is certain some of the inconsistency in tonight’s offensive output won’t be the case moving forward.