Medford played host to visiting Blooming Prairie in a Gopher Conference girls basketball matchup Friday with the Blossoms getting the upper hand in the 47-33 final.
Rebounds were the name of the game in the clash between Medford and Blooming Prairie as the Tigers were able to hold the Blossoms leading scorer in senior guard Bobbie Bruns to only six points.
But where they lost out on offensive production from their senior facilitator, the Blossoms made up for down low and on the glass.
Blooming Prairie had nearly three players record double-digit rebounds with 11 boards from junior forward/center Haven Carlson, 10 from sophomore guard/forward Shawntee Snyder and nine from junior forward/center Anna Pauly.
With 30 rebounds from those three combined, the Blossoms got plenty of extra chances and it paid off for Carlson and Pauly with the pair combining for 29 points off 18 from Carlson and 11 from Pauly.
Snyder recorded six points, Bruns added nine assists to go along with her six points, Addison Doocy had four points and Emily Miller had two points.
That production was hard to match on Medford’s end with its leading scorer being senior forward Clara Kniefel with 13 points and junior guard Andrea Bocks with 11 points.
MacKenzie Kellen added five points and Annette Kniefel and Erika Thurnau both added two points each.
Medford will close out its regular season December schedule Tuesday night when it travels to Maple River.
The Blossoms goes on the road Tuesday night to face Southland, then will compete in an invitational tournament being hosted in Hayfield starting Dec. 28 to close out the month.