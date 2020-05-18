Gef

Isaac Gefre, seen here in this file photo from October of 2019, was a member of the back-to-back Class 5A state championship football teams at Owatonna in (2017, 2018) and earned two all-district nods as a hard-hitting linebacker. Aside from finishing as one of the top producers for the Huskies’ baseball team last spring, Gefre was also named the Rookie of the Year on the trap shooting team. (Jon Weisbrod/People’s Press, file)

 By JON WEISBROD jweisbrod@owatonna.com

ATHLETIC FILE

Sports: Football, baseball, trap shooting

Notable accomplishments/achievements

Football: Big Southeast All-District (junior, senior); Big Southeast District Red Division Defensive Player of the Year; Team MVP; member of Class 5A state championship teams (sophomore, junior); team captain

Baseball: Big Nine All-Conference; Team Offensive Player of the Year

Trap shooting: Rookie of the Year (junior)

Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years?

A: In high school, I played football for all four years and played on varsity for three years. I played baseball all four years years as well and played varsity for three years. I was a member of the trap shooting team my junior and senior year and I also played basketball until my sophomore year.

Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?

A: I’ve played football the longest and I started playing in third grade at park and rec games on Saturday mornings.

Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports?

A: Building that camaraderie with my friends throughout all four years and making so many great memories that will last a lifetime.

TEAM FILE

Funniest teammate: Matt Williams

Most easygoing teammate: Jaden Dallenbach

Most-competitive teammate: Dalten Wincell

Notable vocal leader: Sol Havelka

Best advice you received from a coach: ‘Do your job.’ — Marc Achterkirch

Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘More body-lean.’ — Delles Solie

PERSONAL FILE

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite movie and TV show: Remember the Titans for movie and All American for TV show

Preferred social media platform: Instagram

Nickname: Gef

Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?

A: History, because I think it’s very cool to learn about the everything that went on before we were around.

Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?

A: I had two older brothers that went to the OHS. Josh Gefre played baseball and lacrosse and graduated in 2012. Sam Gefre played adaptive floor hockey and graduated in 2017.

Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?

A: I love to hunt, fish, and ride snowmobile.

Q: What are your plans after you graduate?

A: I’m going to attend Minnesota State University in Mankato to become a physical education teacher.

