ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Football, baseball, trap shooting
Notable accomplishments/achievements
Football: Big Southeast All-District (junior, senior); Big Southeast District Red Division Defensive Player of the Year; Team MVP; member of Class 5A state championship teams (sophomore, junior); team captain
Baseball: Big Nine All-Conference; Team Offensive Player of the Year
Trap shooting: Rookie of the Year (junior)
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years?
A: In high school, I played football for all four years and played on varsity for three years. I played baseball all four years years as well and played varsity for three years. I was a member of the trap shooting team my junior and senior year and I also played basketball until my sophomore year.
Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?
A: I’ve played football the longest and I started playing in third grade at park and rec games on Saturday mornings.
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports?
A: Building that camaraderie with my friends throughout all four years and making so many great memories that will last a lifetime.
TEAM FILE
Funniest teammate: Matt Williams
Most easygoing teammate: Jaden Dallenbach
Most-competitive teammate: Dalten Wincell
Notable vocal leader: Sol Havelka
Best advice you received from a coach: ‘Do your job.’ — Marc Achterkirch
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘More body-lean.’ — Delles Solie
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite movie and TV show: Remember the Titans for movie and All American for TV show
Preferred social media platform: Instagram
Nickname: Gef
Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?
A: History, because I think it’s very cool to learn about the everything that went on before we were around.
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?
A: I had two older brothers that went to the OHS. Josh Gefre played baseball and lacrosse and graduated in 2012. Sam Gefre played adaptive floor hockey and graduated in 2017.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: I love to hunt, fish, and ride snowmobile.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate?
A: I’m going to attend Minnesota State University in Mankato to become a physical education teacher.