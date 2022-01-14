...SNOW ENDS THIS EVENING...
.Snow will end this evening as the storm system slides to the
south. Plan on slippery roads and slow travel into Saturday
morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow ending this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team improved to 5-4 after picking up its second consecutive victory with a 64-46 win over the Tri-City United Titans.
The Panthers jumped out to a lead in the first half thanks to their defensive and ability from 3-point range.
"Our defense to begin the game was really good I thought. We made them shoot some tough shots and forced quite a few turnovers that we didn't really capitalize on in transition," NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "They came out and played zone and we hit a few three's to get us going and ended up making eight in the first half."
By halftime, NRHEG led 27-16 and expanded the lead in the second half to win by 18 points.
"The second half we started a little slow on the offensive end as they switched to man and we just rushed too much and turned the ball over over missed shots," Lundberg said. "TCU got the game to eight at one time in the second half, but our defense tightened up again and we moved the ball better and got some layups or got fouled and made some free throws to end the game."
Porter Peterson led the Panthers with a team-high 31 points. Daxter Lee and Tyrone Wilson both scored in double figures with Lee's 15 points and Wilson's 12 points.
Jaxon Beck added four points and Ben Schoenrock added two points.
NRHEG returns to action Monday night when it goes on the road to face Maple River.