The only thing standing between Owatonna and a Big Nine Conference championship on Thursday was a struggling Rochester John Marshall team that entered the season-finale having gone winless in its previous five outings and sporting a 2-6-1 conference record.
OHS coach Nate Gendron didn’t want his team to take any chances against the Rockets. Soccer is a funny and sometimes fickle game, and a tie or loss — no matter how unlikely — would have had devastating consequences.
Bottom line, the Huskies entered the chilly October evening singularly focused on securing their first league championship in six years, and after 80 minutes of dominant soccer, that’s exactly what they did.
Owatonna scored the game’s only necessary goal roughly 10 minutes after the opening kick and added four more for good measure in a 5-0 shutout, earning the program its first conference championship since 2013.
The Huskies and Mankato West will share the title with identical 10-1-0 records and Rochester Century will have a chance to secure its piece of the pie if it can avoid an upset against, ironically, Rochester John Marshall on Saturday afternoon at John Drews Field.
“We knew what we needed to do,” Gendron said on Thursday night after the game. “We have been training all week and knew we had to score early, and we had to have strong defensive form. We also knew that we needed to score quite a lot of goals because we didn’t know how it was going to shake out with anything. At this point we just needed to control our own destiny.”
Nothing ever comes easy when surviving a grueling 11-game conference slate crammed into roughly 30 days, and to finish with only one loss — a heartbreaking 2-1 setback at home against Century on Thursday, Sept. 5 — is quite the accomplishment.
After the loss to the Panthers, the Huskies won the remaining nine conference games in a variety of ways, collecting blowout victories against Albert Lea, Red Wing and Winona by a combined 21 goals while surviving close, one-goal decision against Austin, Rochester Mayo and Northfield. Owatonna endured a rugged nonconference slate that included matchups against Eagan, Farmington and Lakeville South and overcame a few season-ending injuries to key players.
Through it all, the Huskies always emerged.
“Looking back we wish we could have had that game back against Century, but we were able to bounce back and we were able to do that throughout the whole season,” Gendron said. “That’s what matters the most. These girls are pretty resilient.”
Gendron holds the current core of players in high regard as he saw them mature through the system starting in seventh grade and coached many of them at the junior varsity level in 2016 and 2017.
“It’s been very humbling to see them grow with the program,” he said. “So it’s going to be an emotional couple weeks moving forward.”
Against the Rockets, the Huskies came out of the gates and dictated the tempo from the opening whistle and didn’t relent until the final horn sounded at the Owatonna Soccer Complex. It took a few shots to finally break the seal, but Grace Wolfe netted her third game-winning goal in three outings when she found the back of the net with 29 minutes, 9 seconds on the clock.
After that, it was the Ezra Oien Scoring Show as the freshman bagged home consecutive goals before the end of the first half and polished off the hat trick while cementing the final score with 22:58 remaining in the second half. Gabriela Breuer netted the Huskies' fourth goal at the 35:31 mark of the second half when she elevated a shot to the upper-90 from a tough angle on the left side.
UP NEXT
Owatonna opens the Section 1-AA tournament on Tuesday against an undetermined opponent. The seeds and opening-round matchups will be announced on Sunday afternoon. The Huskies appear to be in good position to secure a home playoff game as the third or fourth seed.