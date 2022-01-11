...HEAVY SNOW ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING...
.Moderate to heavy snow is expected to develop late tonight across
western Minnesota. The snow will spread southeast through early
Friday morning. Snowfall rates around an inch per hour are
possible at times. The snow will end from north to south late
Friday afternoon and early Friday evening.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect late tonight through early
Friday evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of the warning area to
the Mississippi River.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the
warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts will
drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Westfield wrestling looks to bounce back after tough week
The Westfield Razorbacks, formed with Blooming Prairie, hit a setback after losing three consecutive duals to Dover-Eyota 55-15, Farmington 51-26 and Prior Lake 43-15.
“This was a disappointing week for us,” co-head coach David Lassahn said. “We knew this would be a tough stretch for us but we did not compete to the best of our ability and lacked effort in all three duals. We had some bright spots in the duals, but not enough to come out on top as a team.“
One of the bright spots for the Razorbacks in this stretch was freshman Bo Zwiener, who went a perfect 3-0 in his 120-pound weight class duals. He recorded a 2:31 fall over Dover-Eyota’s Cooper Hanson, a 4:44 fall over Farmington’s Ryder Anderson and a 5-4 decision over Prior Lake’s Ben Brennen.
Junior Cade Chirstianson (138) picked up two victories via fall over Dover-Eyota’s Nathan Krisik (3:38) and over Prior Lake’s Bronson Clayton, but fell in a 6-2 decision to Aiden Han-Lindemyer of Farmington.
Senior Sam Skillestad (160) also picked up two wins with a 9-7 decision over Jackson Welsh (Dover-Eyota) and was awarded a forfeit victory against Farmington.
Fellow senior Keegan Bronson (145) defeated Carter Berggren (Prior Lake) 6-4 in sudden victory and notched a 10-1 major decision against Farmington’s Tyler Sullivan. He lost to Dover-Edyta’s Brodie Kellen in a 7-2 decision.
Tyler Archer (170) recorded a fall victory over Farmington’s Nyikway Okong in 20 seconds.
Westfield will host two meets with the first being against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland in Blooming Prairie on Thursday.
It’ll then host Cannon Falls, Dover-Eyota, Pine Island and Red Rock Central in Hayfield on Saturday.