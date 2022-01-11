The Westfield Razorbacks, formed with Blooming Prairie, hit a setback after losing three consecutive duals to Dover-Eyota 55-15, Farmington 51-26 and Prior Lake 43-15.

“This was a disappointing week for us,” co-head coach David Lassahn said. “We knew this would be a tough stretch for us but we did not compete to the best of our ability and lacked effort in all three duals. We had some bright spots in the duals, but not enough to come out on top as a team.“

One of the bright spots for the Razorbacks in this stretch was freshman Bo Zwiener, who went a perfect 3-0 in his 120-pound weight class duals. He recorded a 2:31 fall over Dover-Eyota’s Cooper Hanson, a 4:44 fall over Farmington’s Ryder Anderson and a 5-4 decision over Prior Lake’s Ben Brennen.

Junior Cade Chirstianson (138) picked up two victories via fall over Dover-Eyota’s Nathan Krisik (3:38) and over Prior Lake’s Bronson Clayton, but fell in a 6-2 decision to Aiden Han-Lindemyer of Farmington.

Senior Sam Skillestad (160) also picked up two wins with a 9-7 decision over Jackson Welsh (Dover-Eyota) and was awarded a forfeit victory against Farmington.

Fellow senior Keegan Bronson (145) defeated Carter Berggren (Prior Lake) 6-4 in sudden victory and notched a 10-1 major decision against Farmington’s Tyler Sullivan. He lost to Dover-Edyta’s Brodie Kellen in a 7-2 decision.

Tyler Archer (170) recorded a fall victory over Farmington’s Nyikway Okong in 20 seconds.

Westfield will host two meets with the first being against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland in Blooming Prairie on Thursday.

It’ll then host Cannon Falls, Dover-Eyota, Pine Island and Red Rock Central in Hayfield on Saturday.

