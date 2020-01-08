FARIBAULT — Having grinded through a brutal five-game gauntlet that included three contests against the top three teams in the Big Nine Conference standings and another against a state-ranked opponent from Wisconsin, the schedule finally lightened up a tad for the Owatonna boys basketball team on Tuesday night.
The Huskies could have easily come out either complacent, beleaguered — or a combination of both — but instead played the with a renewed sense of enthusiasm in a 75-51 conference victory over Faribault.
Four players scored in double figures and the Huskies racked up a season-high 18 assists to go with a season-low eight turnovers. They drained 10 shots from beyond the arc and shot no worse than 45.2% in either half.
Returning to action after missing Owatonna’s previous game against Mankato East, Evan Dushek picked up right where he left off before he went down and led his team in scoring with 21 points to go with nine rebounds and one block.
Payton Beyer continued his thread of recent solid performances and manufactured his finest individual effort of the season, stuffing the stat sheet with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Playing a team-high 30 minutes, the junior connected on 3 of 7 from downtown and drained both of his free throw attempts.
Owatonna’s only senior in the starting lineup, Isaac Oppgard, found a groove early and was lights-out from downtown, scoring all 12 of his points from beyond the 3-point arc. He also chipped in six rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore combo guard Brayden Williams led OHS in assists with five and added 17 points and six rebounds. He finished 3-for-8 from deep and 7 of 15 overall. Nolan Burmeister finished with eight points and three assists.
Defensively, the Huskies (4-6 overall, 3-4 Big Nine) subdued the Falcons (1-8, 0-8) in both halves, allowing their rivals from the north to shoot just 37% overall and 30.8% from 3-point distance.
Owatonna also forced 14 turnovers and cleaned up 12 offensive rebounds.
COMING UP
The Huskies have an excellent chance to climb a few spots in the conference standings and pick up a a pair of section victories along the way in the near future.
After hosting Winona (6-5, 3-4) on Friday, Owatonna will embark on a three-game road stretch that includes stops at Rochester John Marshall (5-4, 4-3), Mankato West (3-7, 2-5) and New Prague (3-7 overall).
Owatonna 75, Faribault 51
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 17, Payton Beyer 15, Nolan Burmeister 8, Isaac Oppegard 12, Evan Dushek 21, Carson DeKam 2. Halftime: Owatonna 37-Faribault 25.