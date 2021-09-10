The Medford volleyball team picked up its first conference win of the season in its first try Thursday night at Triton, where the Tigers won by scores of 25-21, 25-6, 25-19.
Senior Isabel DeLeon pounded eight kills to lead Medford, while MacKenzie Kellen and Clara Kniefel each added six kills apiece. Julia Niles directed the offense while racking up 26 assists, in addition to placing a pair of aces. Kniefel also notched two aces.
Defensively, Niles and Kellen each bounced around for eight digs, while all of Andrea Bock, DeLeon and Kniefel finished with five digs apiece. At the net, Kniefel soared for five solo blocks.
"Triton had some big defensive digs and were very scrappy," Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. "We made some adjustments on defense and offense and once we took away their outsides angles with our block they struggled to get into a rhythm. The second set was all Medford, our offense swung hard and found holes in their defense. We passed very well and took advantage of their free balls. The third set we were not as aggressive as the second game on offense and we did not pass as well. We battled and made some big plays on offense and our serving was strong in the 3rd set. We served very well tonight. Proud of how the girls were able to play through some of the mental roller coasters that come along with the game of volleyball."