The Owatonna girls cross country team concluded the 2020 season with a bang. Freshman Carsyn Brady and senior Zinash Valen qualified for the state tournament and carried the Huskies to a Big 9 title alongside strong performances from fellow All-Conference honorees Kaitlin Bruessel, Jaci Burtis and Anna Cox.
While Valen has since graduated, Brady, Bruessel, Burtis, Cox and a cadre of other varsity runners return for the 2021 season, instantly placing the Huskies among the favorites to take not only the Big 9 but also the Section 1AAA championship as well.
While Owatonna coach Daniel Leer is excited about his returning talent, he'll turn to some of his younger runners to help fill some key gaps left in the varsity rotation due to graduation. Leer believes that his inexperienced athletes possess enough talent to give the Huskies a healthy amount of depth.
"We've got some good young runners that are going to fill spots for us. I think we're going to be a good 10-12 runners pretty strong," Leer said.
While practice didn't officially begin until last week, the Huskies are already in good shape thanks to a running club they held during the summer months. The club met five days per week during June, July and August with its main function to serve as a way to build camaraderie and maintain mileage.
Owatonna will look to begin their season on a high note as they race against the likes of Blaine, Burnsville and Eastview at the University of Wisconsin—River Falls on Thursday morning.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug 26, 2021: Meet, 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, UW—River Falls
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021: Invite, 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Meadow Greens Golf Course
Friday, Sep 10, 2021: Invite, 3:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Faribault North Alexander Park
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021: Invite, 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Rochester Eastwood Golf Course
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021: Meet, 10:00AM, Away vs. Milaca, Stones Throw Golf Course
Friday, Oct 1, 2021: Meet, 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Red Wing High School
Thursday, Oct 7, 2021: Invite, 4 p.m., Multiple Schools, Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course, The Ev Berg Invitational
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021: Invite, 3:45 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Minneopa Golf Club
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021: Big 9 Conference Meet, 3:25 p.m., Multiple Schools, Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021: Section Meet, 2:55 p.m., Multiple Schools, Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course