It’s been a long process for the Owatonna Huskies to put together the needed pieces for success. Up against a schedule loaded with talent, the Huskies were 2-13-1 record with seven games determined by two goals or less.
After Thursday night’s outing on their home ice against Mankato West, Owatonna made it three straight wins after downing the Scarlets 8-1 to rebound as a top half team in the Big 9 Conference.
The Huskies’ offensive production has taken a massive step forward and their win over the Scarlets marked their season-high eight goals.
“I feel that we’re all just putting in our individual efforts to help the team get a lot better and do a lot better in games,” said senior forward Ryan Gregory. “Everyone’s just doing their jobs, finishing shots, finishing checks. Everything is just going good.”
Through its three straight wins in a stretch of a week, Owatonna has scored a combined 21 goals, which is the same amount of combined goals scored in its first 11 games.
The scoring depth for Owatonna has also taken a massive step forward with six different skaters scoring a goal against the Scarlets — including career first goals for Wyatt Kriesel, Cole Schroeder and Devin Maas — and 12 Huskies combining for 24 total points.
Gregory was at the forefront of the Huskies’ scoring explosion Thursday night and posted a game-high four points off two goals and two assists.
After experiencing a slight hiccup with West putting the first puck in the net just under six minutes after the initial puck drop, Gregory and Levi Kubicek assisted on Kriesel’s equalizer.
Once senior forward Casey Pederson banged in the go-ahead goal not even a full minute later off assists from Joey Dub and Tanner Stendel, the Huskies stomped on the gas pedal and never looked back.
“Definitely a lot of chemistry between the team now,” Gregory said. “Had the rough start (to the season), but we’re really showing what we can bring to the table these last three games.”
Fellow senior forward Ashton Hoffman opened the second period by driving to the net and swapped the puck from forehand to backhand around West’s goaltender to extend the lead. Stendel and Sam Knoll were credited with assists.
Gregory scored his first of two in the last few minutes of the period off assists from Kubicek and Kriesel. He followed that up by chipping a loose puck into the net within nearly two minutes of the final period getting underway.
Pederson, who was the only other skater to record multiple goals for Owatonna, followed suit three minutes later by skating in and burying a wrist shot over the goaltenders shoulder.
Forcing the game to go into running time, the Huskies enjoyed the icing on the cake with Maas and Schroeder scoring their first goals. Mass cleaned up a loose puck 44 seconds after Pederson’s second goal and Schroeder signed and sealed the win with his goal coming with four and a half minutes remaining.
Between the pipes, senior goaltender Preston Meier picked up his second win and saved nine of the 10 shots he faced.
Now on their first win streak of the season, the Huskies also know what it’ll take to keep riding the wave of momentum and extend the streak.
“First period, we got to come out strong, stronger than we have been,” Gregory said. “Our third period has been on point the past three games, that’s where the moneymaker is.”
They’ve only allowed three goals in the past three games.
Owatonna now sits in fifth place in the Big 9 Conference with 17 points and trails Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century and Mankato East all tied for second with 18 points and first-place Northfield with 25 points.
The Huskies look to keep their win streak alive and avenge a 4-3 loss when they host Century on Saturday afternoon.