An early lead slowly dissipated to a multi-goal deficit as the Owatonna boys soccer team suffered its first Big Nine Conference loss of the season, 5-2, against undefeated Northfield on Saturday.
The start was great and the finish wasn’t too bad, but everything in between helped the Raiders score more goals against the Huskies than any team since Oct. 3, 2017 when Austin beat OHS 6-0.
The defeat drops Owatonna to 2-3-3 overall and 1-1-3 in conference action.
Northfield, meanwhile, remains unblemished at 8-0-0 and stands atop the Big Nine and Section 1-AA standings.
The two shots Owatonna sent to the back of the net were actually the first time any opponent has scored more than one goal against Northfield, but it simply wasn’t enough against the Raiders' well-organized attack.
The Huskies got on the board first when Derek Huxford struck a shot that bounced off the goalie’s mitts and settled into the net with 30 minutes, 15 seconds on the clock.
From that point forward, Northfield rang up four unanswered goals and converted the game-winning shot when Peter Skoglund burned the OHS defense on a second hit with 33:44 remaining in the game, elevating a shot to the upper left corner to make it 3-1.
Less than four minutes later, Griffin Regnier scored from an impossible angle on the far right side to give his team a four-goal advantage and all-but wrap things up for the visitors.
The Huskies tallied their second goal when Tyler Harris buried a shot with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second half before Regnier cemented the final score with a goal at the 3:27 mark.
Owatonna takes the long trip to Red Wing on Tuesday before playing three of its next four games against teams with a winning record. Its only contest in the span against a sub-.500 team is on Saturday when the Huskies travel to take on Eagan (2-5-1) of the tough South Suburban Conference.
OHS also needs to be careful against the winless Wingers as they tied undefeated Faribault, 1-1, on Sept. 10 at home.