For nearly a month straight, the Owatonna Huskies have run through the Big 9 Conference and racked up double digit point victories game after game. The last time a team threatened to hand the Huskies their third loss of the season was a two-point win over Mankato East.
Wednesday night, Owatonna made the trip out to Rochester and faced off against a Rochester Mayo Spartans team that provided the biggest threat to its record since Mankato East with the Huskies winning 70-65.
The first time Owatonna and Mayo faced off, the Huskies breezed by with a 73-52 win on their home court, but key seniors Makeui Riek and Yaih Marial were missing from the Spartans lineup.
Riek and Marial teamed up for 39 of Mayo’s 65 points behind a team-high 23 points for Riek and 16 points from Marial on a 6 of 8 shooting night from the field. KaiRee Gadson added 10 points after being Mayo’s leading scorer the first time around.
Owatonna held a 29-28 lead going into halftime and outscored a hot Mayo team 41-37 in the second half to clinch its five-point victory and extend its winning streak up to 13 games while maintaining a perfect 17-0 conference record.
The Huskies fended off the Spartans thanks to big offensive outings from senior forward Evan Dushek and senior guards Brayden Williams and Tyrel Creger.
Dushek led Owatonna in scoring with a team-high 25 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal while shooting 10-of-17 from the field and knocking down five of his six free throw attempts.
Williams flirted with a triple-double after recording 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on top of his team-high three steals. Creger finished as its second leading scorer while shooting 6-of-10 from the floor, knocking down his lone 3-pointer and making 4-of-5 from the free throw line for 17 points two rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Senior guard Blake Burmeister drilled three 3-pointers for nine points, senior forward Avery Hartman made his lone field goal attempt for two points and senior wing Connor Ginskey hit a free throw for one point.
Owatonna shot 51.1 percent (25-47) from the field, 33.3 percent (6-18) from three and shot 72.7 percent (16-22) from the free throw line. Mayo rivaled it with 45.3 percent (24-53) from the field, 34.8 percent (8-23) from three and 81.8 percent (9-11) from the free throw line.
After their quick stop in Faribault on Friday night, the Huskies close out the regular season at Rochester John Marshall Tuesday night, home against Mankato West Thursday night, on the road against Mankato East Wednesday, March 2 and home against Red Wing Friday, March 4.