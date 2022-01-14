With a chance to claw back in the Big 9 Conference title race and gain favor for Section 1AAA playoff seeding next month, Owatonna was unable to slow down hard-charging Northfield.
The shorthanded Huskies fell on the road Thursday to the Raiders, 55-18.
Owatonna trailed 16-0 after four weight classes.
Owatonna coach Derek Johnson credited eighth-grader Jayden Jirele for not only having to lead off the night in the 106-pound weight class, but doing so in his first varsity opportunity.
Not to mention, a hungry Northfield crowd was in attendance. Aside from their annual invitational tournament in December, this was the Raiders’ first time competing in front of home fans after their first two home duals were postponed.
Caden Staab defeated Jirele by a 4-0 decision.
“He came out, Staab’s sharp, he’s pretty well-rounded for so young,” Johnson said. “For Jirele to come out and give him everything he had and take him to the wire, we were proud to see that. That was his first varsity match. That was pretty cool.”
Freshman Lane Karsten led his 113-pound match, 2-0, after two periods before Northfield freshman Keith Harner came back for a 3-2 decision.
“That’s one of those where I think if he has 10 shots at the guy, he’s probably winning seven or eight,” Johnson said. “That gives him good fuel, good motivation for the end of the season.”
That was a key match for Owatonna, as was the next bout at 120. Northfield freshman Logan Willliams pinned eighth-grader Trey Hiatt in 3 minutes, 3 seconds.
That was the first of eight Raider pins on the night compared to three for the Huskies.
Owatonna couldn’t string together multiple weight class wins in a row.
"We did have two starters that are in concussion protocol,” Johnson said. “We have another who’s basically out all season with a dislocated elbow. The fourth, it’s a shoulder kind of day-to-day. We knew we were going to be holding out and doing it right in concussion protocol. Still no excuse, though, we should’ve been in this meet.”
No. 4 Junior Cael Robb got Owatonna on the board at 132 with a pin at 3:36 after establishing an 8-0 lead on junior Brody Gorr.
At 160, No. 1 senior Landen Johnson led junior Jayce Barron 7-0 before pinning him at 3:08.
Senior Mason Krampitz ended the night on a high note at 285 by building a 4-0 lead before pinning Northfield junior Joseph Schulz.
The remaining Northfield wins begin with freshman Beau Murphy, 14-2, via major decision over senior Jake Gronli at 126.
Eighth-grader Jackson Barron won by fall at 3:53 over senior Michael Bobo at 138.
One of Northfield’s top wrestlers, No. 4 senior Jake Messner, defeated senior Kanin Hable via 6-2 decision at 145. This was as familiar a matchup as they come.
The bout lasting all six minutes was almost to be expected.
“Me and my opponent, we’ve wrestled each other since elementary school,” Messner said. "We’re really good friends, we know each other really well.”
Freshman Owen Murphy pinned freshman Charlie Seykora in 42 seconds at 152.
At 170, senior Darrin Kuyper upset No. 6 Jake Reinardy with a pin in 1:28.
The younger Kuyper, freshman Ryan, pinned freshman Blake Fitcher in 1:30 at 182.
At 195, senior Nickolas Mickula pinned senior Andrew Nirk in 2:29.
At 220, senior No. 7 Mason Pagel pinned freshman Lucas Smith in 0:09.
Northfield improved to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the Big 9. Owatonna dropped to 6-6 and 4-2, respectively.
Derek Johnson and the Huskies are eager to get back to performances as recent as a week ago. They went 5-1 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, at The Clash — an elite dual tournament attracting 30 teams from across the midwest.
“We had some things where we did not look like we did last week at The Clash. We got into the third bracket and felt really good about placing 12th,” Derek Johnson said. “To come out tonight, we definitely did not look prepared. We had a lot of performances where we know if we see them again I think we win at least 50% of the time in those matchups, if not more.”
He’s reminding the team to stay positive as they look to improve, as well as get the lineup back closer to full strength.
“We’re working it out right now when it doesn’t really matter. We’ve still got five, six weeks until it really counts,” Derek Johnson said, alluding to the postseason. “We’re not wrestling our best yet. We hope we’re on the uptick.”