The Minnesota State High School League announced the cancellation of all remaining winter sports tournaments Friday morning.
That includes the state girls basketball tournament, which was about an hour away from tipping off its semifinal games before the announcement. Those semifinals included Waterville-Elysian-Morristown taking on Minneota in the Class A semifinals at noon, as well as Waseca playing Rochester Lourdes at 6 p.m. in the Class AA semifinals.
Additionally, the Blooming Prairie boys basketball team, which qualified for the state tournament for the first time in 54 years with a victory over Hayfield in the section final Thursday night, will not have the opportunity to play in next week's state tournament.
Roughly 15 minutes after the game in Rochester, BP coach Nate Piller was still hoping for the best, but wasn't dodging the possibility that his team had just played their last game.
"We are hoping to get good word for what happens next week and we hope to be able to play," he said. "I would love to be able to see these guys play it out. But who would have ever thought that there would ever be decisions like this?.So we will just see what happens."
The Blossoms weren't the only boys basketball team from the region effected by the jarring news as Waseca was scheduled to play Friday night in Mankato in a section championship game that has now been canceled.
Section speech tournaments scheduled from March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely, including a competition originally scheduled to take place Saturday at Northfield High School.
According to Owatonna High School Activities Director, Marc Achterkirch, a number of events and activities have been affected as well. As of Friday afternoon, Saturday's speech meet and softball scrimmages have been cancelled along with both boys and girls track and field time trials on March 20. Monday's Knowledge Bowl was also postponed with no plan at this time of re-scheduling.