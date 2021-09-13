The Owatonna girls tennis team traveled to Waseca Saturday morning to compete in a quad against host team Waseca, Le Sueur-Henderson and Mankato West. The Huskies went 2-1 on the day with wins over the Giants and the Bluejays but fell 4-3 against the Scarlets.
"Our team played great tennis from start to finish," said Owatonna assistant coach Zach Waletich. "Playing three matches in a row is tough on the body, but our girls battled all day long. Having overcast weather for most of the day was very beneficial as well."
The first match of the day saw the Huskies hold on for a 4-3 win over the LS-H Giants before they proceeded to face off against the host Waseca Bluejays. Owatonna took every match against the Bluejays for the 7-0 win before losing the final head-to-head with Mankato West.
"Coach Chris Herzog and I were proud of the girls on how they moved their feet in doubles to be aggressive up at the net, how they encouraged each other throughout the day, and how our singles players took care of business in each match," said Waletich. "Very happy to go 2-1 on the day!"