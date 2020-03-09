LAKEVILLE — Owatonna’s Carson DeKam played sparingly against Lakeville South on Saturday night and nearly finished with as many fouls (four) as minutes-played (six).
Though pound-for-pound he is probably the strongest athlete on the Huskies’ roster, not even DeKam's considerable 6-2, 220-pound college linebacker frame was any match for the Cougars’ behemoth 6-9, 300-pound fleet-footed center Riley Mahlman.
So DeKam did what he needed to do.
In this particular situation, it meant not allowing Mahlman to establish position on the blocks, and the best way to accomplish this task was to draw a whistle before the ball was fed into the post or by hacking Mahlman before he could get off a good shot.
Though his final career game will read 6 minutes, 4 fouls, 1 rebound, 0 points, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks and 0-for-0 from the field, the senior went out doing exactly what the coaching staff had asked of him in the Section 1-AAAA semifinal game. Not only did he keep Mahlman from ripping down the rim and igniting the already-boisterous crowd with a thunderous dunk or extend a possession with multiple offensive rebounds, but his brief stint on the floor allowed Evan Dushek to catch his breath and take swig of Gatorade before checking back into the game.
DeKam, along with Isaac Oppegard and Sol Haveklka, was just one of three seniors that played their final game for the Huskies on Saturday night and is the personification of what made the group so integral to Owatonna’s the success over the last couple of months.
With a substantial wave of young talent about to hit the varsity level heading into to the 2019-20 campaign, the trio had one of two choices as they entered their final season on the hardwood: They resist the obvious youth-movement and make the transition difficult, or accept the inevitability of the situation and infuse themselves into the greater fabric of the team and find diverse ways to impact the win-loss column.
They chose the latter.
“With the three kids, they have been, how do I say it? The ultimate teammates,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said after the Huskies' 80-66 loss to the Cougars. “There aren’t a lot of seniors that would embrace what I would call secondary roles. (It’s) a testament to the character that they have to accept what is best for the team and do what will allow us to be most successful as a group.”
After dealing with an injury that hampered his junior season, Oppegard jumped into the largest role of the senior threesome and started every game for the Huskies. He was often tasked with guarding some the opposition’s most versatile wing player while serving as one of Owatonna’s top gunners from downtown. Though he put together some exceptionally-productive outings throughout the season, his modest, yet exceptionally well-balanced, line against the Cougars was pretty typical: Seven points, seven rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers.
“With Isaac being a starter and being one of our best defenders and a very good shooter, he always understood when to take good shots and when he needed to go in rebound or make the extra pass,” Williams said. “For a kid to buy into that, it’s huge.”
Individually, Havelka had to endure perhaps the steepest transition and largest variance in his role as he went from regular starter for the better part of his junior season to essentially the second option off the bench as a senior. There were times when he was asked to log upwards of 20 minutes and be one of the chief facilitators on the floor and other times when he would see no more than 10 minutes and told to focus his energy on defense.
“Sol was a guy who started two-thirds of the season last year and asked to buy-into a reduced role of playing different positions,” Williams said. “Sometimes he’d be playing a guard spot; sometimes he’s playing a forward. He was our utility player.”
And them there was DeKam.
There’s little doubt his raw production could have been absorbed by the remaining players on the roster had he simply decided not to play for his senior season, but that was never an option for DeKam. As a natural leader among his peers and active in a number of extra-curricular activities, DeKam was fundamental in Dushek’s emergence as one of the top overall players in the Big Nine Conference.
“He was such a great young man to Evan,” Williams said of DeKam. “He understood that as good as Evan is, his role was going to be to spot him time on the floor. Carson was probably in the toughest position on the team to play three minutes, and then maybe 10 minutes the next.”