MEDFORD — It just wasn’t going to happen.
As hard as the No. 9-ranked Medford volleyball tried, it simply couldn’t consistently pierce the W-E-M defense. The Tigers would get the bump, softly set the ball to the net, find an angle and elevate for the kill.
On the other side of the floor, though, a finely-tuned defensive machine was humming at full capacity.
Tracking Medford’s movement the entire way and timing its block with perfect tempo, the wiry Buccaneers’ front line would jump in unison and pound the ball back in the Tigers’ direction, often coming away with a point. If not, they would initiate a domino effect that often led to Medford offering a free ball over the net and, thus, kick-starting W-E-M’s highly-effective offense.
Bump, set, spike, kill, point.
Unfazed by the Medford’s raucous crowd and rising above the electric atmosphere on the road, the No. 2-ranked Buccaneers rolled to a 3-0 victory, winning 25-20, 25-13, 25-11, in Gopher Conference action on Thursday night.
The Tigers’ best chance to steal a set came in the opener when it rallied for four consecutive points to seemingly capture momentum and force a W-E-M timeout with the visitors clinging to a 16-14 advantage.
From there, though, it was pretty much all Bucs — and not just for the remainder of the set.
W-E-M (18-2, 4-0) fended off a final Medford surge in the Game 1, 25-20, and wiggled free from early deadlocks in the final two sets to win by a combined 26 points. Toryn Richards (17), Kylie Pittmann (12) and Delaney Donahue (10) each smashed double-digits in kills to lead the Bucs.
The loss drops the Tigers to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in conference action. It also gets no easier moving forward as Medford hosts one of the state’s best teams — of any size — in No. 1-ranked Stewartville (12-1) of Class AA on Monday.
From there, the Tigers will take a couple much-needed days off before making the short trip to Faribault to take on a tricky Bethlehem Academy team on Thursday. The Cardinals have a losing record at 6-10, but beat Wabasha-Kellogg and Cleveland in back-to-back fashion at the Class A Showcase and have played perhaps the toughest schedule in all of Section 1-A.
Despite its recent struggles that have included three matches against state-ranked teams in its previous five outings, Medford will have plenty of opportunity to get back on track before taking part in the toughest section tournament in the state beginning on Oct. 21. As of Thursday, the Section 1-A field consists of three top 10 teams and another, Mabel-Canton, that made it all the way to the section title match last season and boasts a 20-2 overall record.
The Tigers have four regular season matches remaining and will take part in a pair of weekend tournaments in Cannon Falls on Oct. 5 and Bloomington Jefferson on Oct. 12.
This article will be updated with Medford's individual statistics from Thursday's match when they become available to the People’s Press.