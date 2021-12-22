After trading puck possession and trailing by two goals to start the second period, Owatonna found itself on a 2-on-1 rush against Rogers with two of the best skaters to run it: sophomore forward Molly Achterkirch and her teammate junior forward Ezra Oien.
Oien stands as one of the Huskies top playmakers on the team with her team-high 11 assists up until that point. Achterkirch was on a hot streak after recording a goal in both of their last two games.
Achterkirch gave the puck to Oien, who flipped it back to Achterkirch past the only defender in the way and led to a wide-open shot for Achterkirch, who buried it for her third goal in three games and cut Rogers lead down to one with just three minutes into the second period.
“I chipped it to her and it was a 2-on-1, the defense took her and then she gave it right back,” Achterkirch said. “The goalie went right and I saw the left spot open and I knew to shoot low.”
The Huskies have had a tough back-to-back draw in opponents after facing Class AA No. 18 ranked Blake in a 7-1 loss Saturday and the Class AA No. 10 ranked Rogers in their 7-1 loss Tuesday night against the Royals.
Scheduling tougher competition as they get into the thick of things comes as a major plus as they get to see how they scale up to those caliber of teams and see what it takes to be a top ranked team in class AA girls hockey.
While there’s been some struggles, Achterkirch's goal streak against upper echelon teams has been a bright spot for Owatonna and is a big confidence boost to one of its top producers as only a sophomore.
“It’s really good and really reassuring to be able to get it in the net against those good teams,” Achterkirch said.
Outside of Achterkirch’s third goal in three games and fourth this season to bring it within a one goal game, the Huskies didn’t find the results they were hoping for against a talented Rogers team.
The third period was shaping up to be one of the biggest periods in Owatonna’s season with the lead still sitting at 2-1 going into the second intermission.
However, just under 30 seconds into the third period, the Royals tallied their third goal of the game to go up 3-1 and opened the floodgates.
Rogers would go on to score four more goals for a five-goal period and seal its 7-1 victory over the Huskies on their own home ice.
Over the course of the last two games against Blake and Rogers, Owatonna has been outshot 84-41 and senior goaltender Ava Wolfe has taken the brunt of the opposition's offensive flurries. Against the Royals, she faced nearly 50 shots on goal.
“It’s a tough situation to be facing 40-something shots a night and we haven’t done a good job at giving her a lot of help in front of the net,” Owatonna coach Tony Cloud said. “We gotta find ways to be better in our defensive zone and we spent a lot of time there the last few games.”
Against the Royals, Wolfe posted a .857 save percentage after stopping 42 of the 49 pucks she faced during her 51 minutes in between the pipes. In the past two games, she’s stopped 65 pucks on a total of 79 shots on goal for a .823 save percentage.
With a break coming up for the holidays, followed by a tournament in Farmington from Dec. 28-30, the Huskies have plenty of time to rest and recover before returning to regular season games in January.
The open time before and after the holidays allow for an opportunity to assess the last couple of games and find ways to fix what’s not working before they get back to conference matchups.
Despite dropping two straight, Owatonna still sits in a good spot in the conference. It still holds the top spot in the Big 9 behind its 5-0 conference record and 10 points with Rochester Mayo (4-2 conference) in second with eight points and Northfield (3-0 conference), Mankato East (3-2 conference) and Albert Lea (3-2 conference) tied for third with six points.
“It’s super nice and in the next couple of days, we’ll for sure focus in and really recap these two games and work out what we need,” Achterkirch said.