BOYS BASKETBALL
Owatonna 89, Rochester Mayo 69
Both the Huskies and Spartans put forth lightning-hot shooting performances in the second half Tuesday in Rochester, with Owatonna (3-1) draining 22 or 32 second-half field goals, while Rochester Mayo (1-3) converted on 17 of 29 field-goal attempts in the second half.
The Huskies were led by junior guard Brayden Williams, who racked up a game-high 29 points thanks to sinking 11 of 19 shots, including a 7 of 12 mark from 3-point range.
Payton Beyer also added 17 points, Ty Creger provided 15 points, Evan Dushek scored 13 and Abdi Isman finished with 11 points.
While both teams reached the 50-point mark in the second half, it was the first-half defense by Owatonna that was likely the difference.
Rochester Mayo scored only 19 points in the first half and was limited to shooting 27% from the field by Owatonna, which led 34-19 at the break.
Owatonna will next host Albert Lea (0-4) on Friday night.
WEM 62, Medford 52
The Buccaneers (1-2, 1-1 Gopher Conference) earned their first win of the season Tuesday in Waterville, thanks to jumping out to a 38-19 halftime lead against the Tigers (1-3, 1-2).
Junior Domanik Paulson led the way with 19 points, five assists and five rebounds, and he was able to overcome a cold 2 of 8 3-point performance by converting on 11 of 12 opportunities at the free throw line.
Brady Nutter added 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Ethan Bartelt pitched in 13 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Medford was paced by AJ Vandereide's 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Kael Hermanstorfer helped with 13 points and six rebounds, and Henry Grayson provided 10 points.
As a team, the Bucaneers converted 18 of 27 opportunities at the free throw line compared to an 8 of 21 mark for the Tigers.
WEM will next travel Friday to play at NRHEG (0-2), while Medford will host Bethlehem Academy (0-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blooming Praire 53, Hayfield 43
For the first time all season, the Awesome Blossoms (4-0, 3-0 Gopher Conference) found themselves on the back foot after Hayfield (3-1, 2-1) jumped out to a 15-4 lead to start the game.
Eventually, Blooming Prairie was able to snag a 32-28 halftime lead, and after Hayfield briefly tied the game in the second half, Blooming Prairie was able to pull away.
Bobbie Bruns led the Awesome Blossoms with 17 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and six assists, while Megan Oswald added 15 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Maggie Bruns also racked up six points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Anna Pauly paired six points with seven rebounds.
Blooming Prairie will next test its undefeated record Friday at home against Maple River (3-1, 3-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Owatonna 11, Red Wing 1
The Owatonna girls hockey team raced to an 11-1 victory Tuesday night against Red Wing at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
The Huskies piled up eight goals in the first period and three more in the second before a scoreless third period.
Olivia Herzog finished with three goals, while Anna Herzog and Samantha Bogen both paired two goals with two assists.
Ezra Oien finished with a goal and three assists, Grace Wolfe dished out three assists as well, Lillian Hunst scored once and tallied two assists and Sydney Hunst notched a goal and an assist to round out the multi-point scorers for Owatonna.
Ava Wolfe stopped 12 of 13 shots in shot. Owatonna, meanwhile, 52 total shots on net, highlighted by a first period in which it outshot Red Wing (1-2) 29-0.
The Huskies (4-0) will next travel Thursday to play at Northfield (3-0).