BOYS BASKETBALL
NRHEG 62, Blooming Prairie 44
The Awesome Blossoms (2-4, 2-4) struggled with turnovers against the Panthers (3-5, 3-3) Tuesday night in their fourth Gopher Conference loss of the season.
Daxter Lee and Ashton Johnson's combined scoring efforts — 17 and 16 points, respectively — were too much for Blooming Prairie to overcome. Kordell Schlaak (11), Jackson Beck (5), Porter Peterson (4), Jack Olson (4), Benjamin Schoenrock (3), and Dylan Loken (2) also scored.
"NRHEG outplayed us," Blooming Prairie coach Nate Piller said. "They moved [the ball] well and got good looks...[W]e couldn't overcome too many unforced turnovers."
Mitchell Fiebiger (18 points) and Drew Kittelson (14) combined to score 32 of the Awesome Blossoms' 44 points. Luke Larkoski (7), Alex Piller (2), Chris Naatz (2), and Jacob Naatz (1) also scored.
"I thought we did a nice job of getting stops [beginning early in the second half] and got some transition buckets that we didn't get in the first half," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "Lee hit a few big buckets as did Johnson in the 2nd half as we started to pull away in the end."
NRHEG is next in action on Friday, Feb. 12 when the Panthers take on the Hayfield Vikings (6-3, 5-2) at Hayfield High School. Blooming Prairie (2-5, 2-5) plays WEM on Friday, Feb. 12. Both games will tip at 7:15 p.m.
Hayfield 83, Medford 44
A glut of turnovers and poor shooting caused the Tigers to fall to the Vikings (6-3, 4-2) Tuesday night; as a result Medford is now 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the Gopher Conference.
Henry Grayson led the Tigers in points (14), rebounds (7), and assists (5), but it wasn't enough to overcome Medford's 22 turnovers and 16-for-41 shooting from the field. Gunner White (11) and Kael Hermanstorfer (10) were the only other Tigers to score in double-figures; Jeff Westergaard (4), Jack Paulson (4), and Connor Jones (1) also scored.
Medford is next in action on Thursday, Feb. 11 when they take on Mankato Loyola at Loyola High School. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blooming Prairie 55, NRHEG 39
The Awesome Blossoms continued their winning ways Tuesday night, moving to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the Gopher Conference.
Megan Oswald led Blooming Prairie’s charge, scoring 19 points to go along with 12 rebounds, an interior force that disrupted NRHEG all night. She moved into first place all-time for career rebounds in Blooming Prairie his school history passing former Awesome Blossom great Taylor Hagen; she now has 916 for her career. Bobbie Bruns added 11 points, nine assists, and six steals while Maggie Bruns, Alison Krohnberg, and Emily Miller all scored seven.
“This excellent balance was key to our win,” Blooming Prairie coach John Bruns said.
Blooming Prairie is next in action on Friday, Feb. 12 against WEM (6-1, 5-0) in a battle for Gopher Conference supremacy.
GYMNASTICS
Owatonna 137.225, Austin 128.225
The Huskies continued their strong season Tuesday night, defeating the Packers.
Lucy Macius (35.625) and Emma Johnson (33.425) took home the top two all-around spots with Kendra Miller (8.650), Macius (8.900;9.175), and Kaitlyn Cobban (9.250), winning the individual vault, bars, floor, and beam events, respectively.
The Owatonna gymnasts are next in action on Saturday, Feb. 20 when they will take on Northfield at Owatonna High School beginning at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Owatonna 5, Mankato West 1
The Huskies dominated the Scarlets (2-6) from puck drop to the final buzzer Tuesday evening.
Owatonna out shot Mankato West 50-16 and converted on 1 of 4 power play opportunities on their way to picking up their sixth win of the season (6-1).
Sydney Hunsty, Samantha Bogen, Anna Herzog, Molly Achterkirch, and Ezra Oien all scored for the Huskies and goaltender Ava Wolfe stopped 15 of the Scarlet 16 shots.
The Huskies face off against the Winona Winhawks (0-6) on Thursday, Feb. 11 in Owatonna.
WRESTLING
Owatonna triangular
Owatonna was dominant Tuesday night, sweeping Austin and Mankato West by a combined score of 94-9.
Trey Hiatt (106, fall), Lane Karsten (113, 9-0 decision), Michael Bobo (132, fall), Owen Thorn (138, fall), and Cael Dowling (195, fall) all earned victories in their 76-3 win over Austin.
Karsten (106, fall), Alex Gorden (113, 13-2 major decision), Jake Gronli (132, fall), Michael Reinardy (138, fall), and Grant Wilkie (285, fall) picked up wins in their 28-6 win defeat of Mankato West.
Owatonna is back in action on Thursday, Feb. 11 when they will be participating in a triangular at Owatonna High School against Farmington and Rochester Mayo.
Lake Crystal triangular
NRHEG bounced back from two tough losses to earn two hard-fought victories on Tuesday evening, defeating Sibley East 44-31 and LCWM 46-35.
"It was great to get two wins in one night," Larson said. "We came ready to wrestle and it showed as we closed out late in both duals...We have been working extremely hard lately and these kids deserve a good night like tonight. Hopefully we can keep the team trending in the right direction."
Petsinger (120; fall), Aidan Schlaak (126; fall), Stenzel (152; 25-15), Routh (160; fall), George Roesler (170; fall), R. Roesler (182; tech fall), and Misgen (285; fall) earned victories against Sibley East.
Petsinger (120; fall), Stenzel (152; fall), Routh (160; 10-0), R. Roesler (182; fall), Ben Hagen (220; fall), and Misgen (285; fall) earned victories against LCWM.
NRHEG wrestling is back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 16 when they will participate in a triangular in Madelia against Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther and St. James Area. Matches will begin at 5 p.m.