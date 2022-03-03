The Owatonna Huskies picked up their 17th straight win of the season after going on the road to Mankato on Wednesday night and sweeping their regular-season series against the Mankato East Cougars in a 71-66 victory.
The Huskies were led by senior guard Brayden Williams and senior forward Evan Dushek. Williams recorded a game-high 27 points while shooting 9 of 21 from the floor and 5 of 11 from three, along with six rebounds and five assists while Dushek recorded a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Owatonna also saw senior wing Nick Williams knock down three of his five attempts from beyond the arc for nine points while senior guard Tyrel Creger and junior guard Blake Burmeister added seven points each. Creger also added six rebounds and six assists and Burmeister added three rebounds.
The Huskies combined to shoot 46.4 percent from the floor (26-of-56) and 45 percent from three (9-of-20) while the Cougars shot 44.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three, which includes a 2-of-11 first half performance.
With the win, Owatonna moves to a flawless 21-0 in Big 9 Conference games and improves its overall record to 23-2. The loss dropped East to 17-8 overall and 14-7 in conference play with one game remaining for each team.
Owatonna looks to close out its Big 9 title clinching season by going perfect in Big 9 games when the Huskies host Red Wing on Friday night before the seedings for the Section 1AAAA playoff bracket get released.