The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has moved most fall sports until the spring, including football.
The MIAC joined the majority of its NCAA Division III peers, postponing competition in cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. Tennis teams will be permitted to compete against conference opponents this fall in accordance with campus, state, NCAA and MIAC health directives. That sport is deemed low risk for coronavirus transmission.
Training, practice and other team activities will be permitted in the postponed sports, in compliance with the virus-related guidelines.
The biggest impact of the MIAC’s move will be on the football game between league powers St. John’s and St. Thomas, rivals who first played in 1901 and have faced off 89 times in the sport. This year’s game, which was scheduled for early November at U.S. Bank Stadium, the NFL home of the Vikings, could be the last ever with the impending move by St. Thomas to the FCS level after being booted from the MIAC for competitive reasons.
The remaining schools in the conference -- which are a popular destination for area athletes, many of which are currently playing college sports -- include Augsburg University, Bethel University, Carleton College, Concordia (Moorehead) College, Gustavus Adolphus College, Hamline University, Macalester College, College of St. Benedict, St. Catherine University, Saint Mary's University and St. Olaf College.