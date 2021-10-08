After losing to Hayfield on the road Tuesday, the New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers (13-9-1, 5-3 Gopher Conference) returned home and beat the visiting Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs in a 3-0 sweep.
The Panthers started the night off strong against the Bulldogs, picking up a 25-17 first set win, which doubled down as NRHEG’s best set win of the night.
The following two sets were close, but the Panthers found victories in both after taking the second set 25-22 and the tightest set of the night in a 25-23 win in the third set.
Erin Jacobson, Bree Ihrke and Bailey Ihrke all had busy nights. Jacobson posts 12 kills, two digs and an ace. Bree Ihrke recorded eight kills, one assist, two digs, three blocks and two aces. Bailey Ihrke had four kills, eight digs and two blocks.
Hallie Schultz helped NRHEG’s offense flow with her team-high 27 assists, along with one kill and one block. Sidney Schultz led the team in digs with 16 total and Sarah George led the team in blocks with four total.
“Girls came out strong after a tough loss to Hayfield on Tuesday," NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. "It was nice to see our offense running quicker than we have been able to the last week. The girls were very aggressive at the net and had some big swings tonight from multiple hitters."
NRHEG will travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday, followed by a home match against Medford to close its regular season.