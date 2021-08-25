The Owatonna Huskies girls tennis team improved their overall record to 2-2 on Wednesday morning by defeating both Mankato East and Red Wing, each by a score of 7-0.
Olivia Herzog improved her individual record to 3-1 this fall after defeating both of her opponents in straight sets without dropping a game. Olivia McDermott (6-0, 6-1; 6-0, 6-1) and Emma Herzog (6-1, 6-0; 6-0, 6-0) also won in straight sets and dropped three games combined; Emma Herzog is now 4-0 in individual play and has yet to drop a set. Alex Huemoeller won her two matches 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0, 6-0.
While the Huskies' double teams were unable to pick up any sets against their previous opponents, Eden Prairie and Lakeville North, they flipped the script on Wednesday by dropping only one. The duos of Ashley Schlauderaff/Ellery Blacker (6-0, 6-2; 6-0, 6-4) and Liz Roesner/Allison Washeleski (6-1, 6-4; 6-0, 6-1) each went undefeated against the Cougars and Wingers. Lauren Thamert/Olivia Shaw came from behind to defeat Red Wing in three sets (5-7, 6-3, 10-7) and made quick work of East (6-3, 6-0).
Owatonna returns to the court on Thursday afternoon in Faribault as they face off against Austin and Faribault.