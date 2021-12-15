As Medford junior Kamilo Gonzales stepped onto the mat for the 285-pound weight class bout Tuesday night against Tri-City United, he knew that the outcome of the dual rested in his hands. An dual that ended in a 42-34 win for Medford.
Following back-to-back forfeits at the 195 and 220, one forfeit victory going to Medford’s Connor Wilson (195) and TCU’s Kolton Duff (220), Medford held a 36-34 advantage, but any kind of victory for TCU’s Robert Bastyr in the final match would push the Titans ahead.
Gonzales wasted no time getting ahead after earning a quick take down and nearly ended the dual after turning Bastyr and recording three points on a near fall, just missing out on an early pinfall.
“My buddy was like, ‘it’s going to come down to you, I'm calling it right now,’” Gonzales said. “Sure enough, forfeit-forfeit, 36-34. If I lose, we lose. If I win, we win. It was nerve-wracking at first.”
Bastyr managed to turn things around with a reversal to close out the first period, but the match wouldn’t go further than the second period.
Recording a second take down, Gonzales finished what he started, turning Bastyr and recording a match-clinching fall at 3 minutes, 12 seconds into the match to cap off a highly-competitive dual.
Sophomore Evan Noble got the nod to start the dual at 106, where he battled with TCU’s Allen Krenik all the way to the third period before Krenik managed to pick up a fall to put the Titans up 6-0 early.
Luis Lopez looked to be in a battle at 113, but ended up tying the match with a fall of his own at 4:45 for Medford’s first bonus-point victory of the night.
Following that up, TCU added four more points with a 12-4 major decision in the 120 matchup between Riley Skulzacek and Medford’s Kaden Harfmann.
The Tigers’ junior 126 Jack Meyer started off with a bang, going up as much as 12-4 over Gavin Sherman before closing things out with a fall at 5:58.
“More importantly, it’s the strides that these kids have taken just in the last week or two,” Medford coach Dennis Whitman said. “Especially with guys like Jack and Kamilo, they’re kind of different wrestlers than they were at the very beginning of the season. You can see that from working in the room, they’ve got more confidence, they got a better game plan.”
Meyer’s big win provided Medford with a huge wave of momentum heading into arguably the next three biggest matches of the night outside of Gonzales and Bastyr.
Tommy Elwood battled with blood time in his 2-0 decision victory at 132 after recording a first-period takedown and rode his way out to seal three points.
Right after him, Evan Schweisthal trailed 3-1 in the second period after TCU’s Brant LeMieux opened the period with an escape and added a takedown, which Schweisthal escaped from. Opening the third period, he elected to start in the down position, which helped him add another escape.
He still trailed 3-2 with LeMieux going on the defensive to preserve his lead. With mere seconds left on the clock, Schweisthal shot in and recorded a take down at the buzzer to steal a 4-3 decision to put Medford up 18-10.
“You can tell that when one kid wins, they’re not only happy for that other kid, but they feed off that and it kind of propels the whole team forward a little bit,” Whitman said.
At 145, Charley Elwood always seemed to be in control of the match with a takedown and a three-point near fall, but in the process attempting to record the fall, he tweaked his knee and prompted a timeout for Whitman to meet with him on the mat.
Had the Tigers taken an injury default, TCU would’ve been awarded six more team points. Instead, Elwood continued on and ended up getting his fall at 3:33 to cushion the Tigers’ 24-10 lead.
The cushion proved useful as the Titans picked up falls at 152, 160 and 182, with Medford's only points in that stretch coming from a Tate Hermes fall at 170, leaving the duel at 30-28 in Medford’s favor before the two forfeited matches at 195 and 220.
That’s when Gonzales came in and closed things out. The win meant a lot to him and his return to the mat.
“For me, it puts it in the books,” Gonzales said. “I haven’t wrestled since eighth grade. Eighth grade, I went to NY state. Freshman year, I broke my hand, pins, needles, all that stuff in there. [Sophomore year], horrible school year. Didn’t play football, didn’t do anything, so this year, I’m like, ‘I gotta make it to state.’”