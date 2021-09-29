The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers hosted the St. Clair/Loyola Cyclones Friday night, which saw the Panthers and Cyclones fight neck and neck from start to finish. St. Clair/Loyola came out on top 14-13 after NRHEG failed a two-point conversion to take the lead.
The Panthers struck first in the game with about seven and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Porter Peterson dropped back and hit senior receiver Jack Wilson for an 18-yard touchdown to open up the scoring.
St. Clair/Loyola came right back with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter when quarterback Mason Ward punched the ball in from three yards out. The Cyclones elected to go for a two-point conversion, which Ward was able to punch in, giving St. Clair/Loyola an 8-7 lead going into halftime.
After some back and forth play to start the second half, St. Clair/Loyola struck again with 3:25 left in the third quarter. Brandon Meng was the one to punch the ball in for the touchdown, but this time it came from the goal line.
The Cyclones attempted to go for a second two-point conversion, but this time the Panthers were ready and stopped Ward before he could find the end zone, leaving NRHEG to trail 14-7.
It didn’t take the Panthers long to respond, as in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Peterson fired a pass to junior receiver Sawyer Prigge for an 8-yard score.
NRHEG had two options after the score: kick the extra point and potentially tie the game or go for a two-point conversion of its own and take the lead in a low-scoring game.
Electing to take the lead, the Panthers offense stayed out on the field. However, their efforts were in vain, as Prigge couldn’t fool the Cyclones and the pass to give NRHEG the lead went incomplete.
St. Clair/Loyola held onto the 14-13 lead for the last nine minutes of play, with NRHEG unable to find the extra points it needed to take the lead back.
NRHEG will return home Friday, as the Panthers will host the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds in a Gophers Conference matchup.