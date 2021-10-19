Playing on their home court for the final time of the regular season, the Owatonna Huskies were hoping to nab another win as the end of the regular season rapidly approaches.
Unfortunately for Owatonna, the KoMets of Kasson-Mantorville were able to string together some hot streaks that the Huskies couldn’t keep up with, which led to the Huskies being swept in three sets on its home court.
The first set was telling of how the match would eventually end up, with the KoMets going on runs and the Huskies rattling off some points, but nothing to help them climb out of the hole, and losing 25-13 to start.
The start of the second set seemed like things might turn around for Owatonna after it started hot and went on a run against Kasson-Mantorville. The Huskies went up 10-6 with momentum, but in the blink of an eye, they were taking a timeout after going down 15-11.
Out of the timeout, the KoMets kept their run going and took the second set 25-16, setting up the sweep over the Huskies.
Kasson-Mantorville’s momentum was too much to overcome in the third set, as the Huskies lost the third set 25-9 in decisive fashion for the KoMets and sealing Owatonna’s 3-0 loss.
Through the struggles, the Huskies were led by three kills and a block from Mehsa Krause, two kills and a block from Brooke Kunkel and one kill and one block from Audrey Simon.
Owatonna has one shot left at ending the regular season on a high note as the Huskies go on the road Tuesday to face Red Wing.