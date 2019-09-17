A breakout performance from one of its young cornerstone players and a consistent overall effort on both sides of the field led to a satisfying, 7-1, Big Nine Conference victory for the Owatonna girls soccer team over Albert Lea on Monday night.
Playing just two days after suffering a narrow 2-0 loss to undefeated Lakeville South in a game that saw “a lot” of OHS of injuries, the Huskies moved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in conference action with the victory.
According to second-year head coach, Nate Gendron, the team was forced to utilize a number of inexperienced players in order to to stitch together an effective lineup.
"We had a lot of injuries against Lakeville South," he said. "We had some JV players play for us (against Albert Lea)."
Despite playing short-handed, Gendron pushed all the buttons as freshman Ezra Oien not only registered her first goal of the season, but finished with an eye-popping four goals — all of which came in a 30-minute chunk that spanned two halves.
“We switched formations because we wanted be more aggressive on the offensive part and that worked,” Gendron said. “Ezra has been waiting to score all season she’s has had several opportunities and finally got her first goal tonight and that opened the flood gates. She played really well in Grace Wolfe’s absence. Our girls needed this win after a tough loss to South.”
Oien’s first goal served as the game-winner with 28 minutes, 42 seconds on the clock. She would go on to find the back of the net two more times in the first half at 9:47 and 5:48 before rounding out the career performance by scoring the Huskies’ final goal early in the second.
Ela Breuer, who broke the seal with a goal just 40 seconds into the game, Abby Vetsch and Asia Buryska also scored for Owatonna. Vetsch, Anna Herzog, Tatum Walkingstick and varsity newcomer Emelia Marks each tallied assists.
Emilee Zirngible finished with five saves in front of the net.
Owatonna plays again at Rochester Mayo on Thursday at 7 p.m.