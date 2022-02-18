The Westfield Razorbacks came into the Section 2A tournament as the No. 3 team and had high hopes of making a run through the bracket. However, the Razorbacks' hopes fell short after they faced a 37-36 loss to No. 6 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in the quarterfinals.
Westfield started off in a hole with freshman Bo Zwiener’s fall at 120 serving as the Razorbacks only points through the first five weight classes.
“This was a tough loss for our team tonight,” said Westfield co-head coach David Lassahn. “I thought our effort and ability to save bonus points was the biggest difference in the dual. It takes a total team effort this time of year, and we weren’t able to make it happen. We had high expectations as a team coming into sections, and are disappointed we couldn’t perform better.”
Cade Christianson and Keegan Bronson rattled off back-to-back falls to bring the dual within one point, but LCWM responded with a fall and a 10-6 decision to go up by 10 points.
Tyler Archer and Ty Bronson also rattled off back-to-back pins at 170 and 182, which gave Westfield its first lead of the dual, but with a 15-9 decision at 195 and a fall at 220, LCWM went back up by seven points and essentially iced the dual.
Sophomore Bordy Johnson closed the dual out with a fall at 1:06 over LCWM’s Dietrich Rosin, but the six bonus point win left the Razorbacks one team point short of a 37-37 tie.
“Credit to LCWM, they came in and wrestled well enough to get the victories in some big matches,” Lassahn said. “We’ll shift our focus to individual sections now and getting some wrestlers to qualify for the state tournament.”
Ousted as a team, Westfield will gear up for the Section 2A individual tournament Saturday, Feb. 26 with the hopes of sending some wrestlers to the Class A State tournament.
Full dual results are below:
106: Logan Quade (LCWM) over Kevin Hodge (WEST) (MD 13-0) (4-0 LCWM)
113: Carson Othoudt (LCWM) over Hunter Simonson (WEST) (10-6 Dec) (7-0)
120: Bo Zwiener (WEST) over Zach Palmer (LCWM) (Fall 1:05) (7-6)
126: Griffin Gimenez (LCWM) over Cannon Wacek (WEST) (Fall 4:42) (13-6)
132: Talan Osborne (LCWM) over Evan Fyksen (WEST) (Fall 2:55) (19-6)
138: Cade Christianson (WEST) over John Northquest (LCWM) (Fall 1:47) (19-12)
145: Keegan Bronson (WEST) over Will McDougall (LCWM) (Fall 0:23) (19-18)
152: Alex Harnitz (LCWM) over Joe Christians (WEST) (Fall 5:06) (25-18)
160: Nick Slater (LCWM) over Sam Skillestad (WEST) (10-6 Dec) (28-18)
170: Tyler Archer (WEST) over Ean Gillman (LCWM) (Fall 0:49) (28-24)
182: Ty Bronson (WEST) over Ryder McMichael (LCWM) (Fall 1:30) (30-28 WEST)
195: Jermaine Arrington (LCWM) over Vincent Hernandez (WEST) (15-9 Dec) (31-30 LCWM)
220: Justin Slater (LCWM) over Sam Pirkl (WEST) (Fall 0:55) (37-30)
285: Brody Johnson (WEST) over Dietrich Rosin (LCWM) (Fall 1:06) (37-36)
Final Team Score: 37-36 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial