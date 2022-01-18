...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Medford senior forward Clara Kniefel (4) recorded her season-high for scoring against JWP with 23 points. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Medford girls basketball team utilize big offensive outing from senior forward Clara Kniefel and freshman guard Anna Herr to roll past Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 77-60 on Monday night.
Kniefel and Herr both recorded season-highs for scoring with Kniefel posting a team-high 23 points and Herr not far behind with 20 points.
The Tigers (7-5, 5-2 Gopher Conference) also benefited from plenty of scoring depth with nine players recording at least a point, which includes 13 points from junior guard Andrea Bock, eight points from senior guard MacKenzie Kellen and six points from senior center Jazmyne Duncan.
Medford pulled out to a nine-point lead going into halftime up 41-32, then proceeded to outscore the Bulldogs 36-28 in the second half in its 17-point win.
The 77 points marks the highest scoring total by the Tigers this season and the 17-point margin was the most since beating LeSueur-Henderson by 26 points in their first game of the season.
“We had a season high score last night. Defensive pressure and playing up tempo led to several scoring opportunities,” said Medford head coach Mark Kubat. “Kniefel and Herr had season high scoring totals and nine players contributed in the scoring column.”
The Tigers now have back-to-back road games at Hayfield on Thursday and Bethlehem Academy on Friday.