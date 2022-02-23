Game: No. 6 Owatonna (10-14-1) at No. 3 Hastings (20-4-1), 7 p.m., Thursday, Hastings Civic Arena.
Recent Results: The Huskies are coming off their regular-season finale where they went on the road to pick up an 8-0 shutout against Austin. The Raiders closed out their regular season with a 9-0 road shutout against Dodge County.
Last Matchup: Owatonna hosted Hastings on Jan. 11, where the Huskies ultimately fell in a 4-1. Senior forward Casey Pederson scored the lone Owatonna goal and senior goaltender Sam Pfieffer made 44 stops on 48 shots on goal for a .917 save percentage.
1. Be prepared for elite goaltending.
The Huskies couldn’t have picked a better time in the season to start flourishing in the offensive zone. Winning eight of their last nine games, the Huskies are averaging over five goals a game with the likes of forwards Owen Beyer, Caleb Vereide, Tanner Stendel and Ashton Hoffman playing at an over a point-per-game level in their late season stretch. If the Huskies want a shot of knocking off the No. 3 seeded Raiders, they have to tap into the late season surge of goals with the talent Hastings will have between the pipes.
Whether the Raiders turn to senior Holden Richardson or junior Kory Niederkorn, whoever gets the start in net will be tough to crack on Owatonna’s end. Richardson holds a 12-3 record with an average of just over two goals allowed per game and a .905 save percentage. Niederkorn holds an 8-1-1 record with an average goals per game under two goals and has a .909 save percentage on the season. Niederkorn got the nod the first time they played this season and posted 17 saves on 18 shots on goal for a .944 save percentage in the Raiders’ 4-1 win over the Huskies.
2. Watch out for No. 7 and No. 8
Whenever the Huskies see Hastings’ threads with the numbers seven and eight out on the ice, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Senior forwards and captains Connor Stoffel (No. 7) and Jake Harris (No. 8) will easily be two of the biggest scoring threats on the ice.
The tandem has combined for 71 goals and 65 assists for 136 points in 25 games played. Both Hastings skaters are averaging over two points per game with Stoffel sitting at 2.4 average points (27 goals, 33 points, 60 points) and Harris sitting at 2.24 average points (24 goals, 32 assists, 56 points).
Harris notched a goal and an assist while Stoffel added two assists in the Huskies’ 4-1 loss to the Raiders earlier in the season. It’ll be up to Owatonna’s blue liners to help shut the Raiders’ two most dynamic goal scorers down and provide some breathing room for whoever gets the nod in net between seniors Preston Meier and Sam Pfieffer. Long story short, don’t let No. 7 and No. 8 touch the puck.
3. Make good on a loaded schedule.
In order to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. That was an unofficial motto this season for the Huskies, who never once shied away from tough competition this year. Whether it was opening their season at home against a Minnetonka team that’s never left the top 20 rankings of Class AA boys hockey, to battling against ranked Big 9 opponents like Northfield, to facing Class A No. 10 Duluth Denfeld or Class A No. 12 Fergus Falls.
While the outcomes from those games may not have shown in the win column directly, the things Owatonna was able to take away from the variety of speed, size and skill it’s gone up against all season is what helped it hit its late season stride. Refined skills, adaptation to a faster pace of play and a massive leap in goal scoring were all linked from the lessons learned against the top ranked teams and now the Huskies have a chance to let it all come to fruition in a rematch against a Hastings team that’s currently on the outside-looking-in of the Class AA boys top 20.