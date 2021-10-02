Whether or not it has something to do with auto correct, fisheries managers seem to get many inquires about strippers. These are certainly not our specialty.
Stripers — as in striped bass — however are more in our wheelhouse. In Minnesota we do not have "stripers" but we do have white bass and we also have some Yellow bass working their way north. I will help you to discern which species you are catching in this article.
To start, striped bass are a native ocean fish that swim upstream in rivers to spawn, similar to salmon. Stripers can live their entire lives in freshwater however and many states stock them in reservoirs. Striped bass are an amazing sport fish as they grow large (70 pounds) and put up a good fight.
Let’s talk a little about identification.
Striped Bass
• longer than it is deep (torpedo)
• distinct stripes that go to the tail
• two tooth patches on tongue
White Bass
• larger height to length ratio, think crappie shaped
• do not grow nearly as large (5 pounds)
• stripes not as pronounced
• only one stripe typically makes it to the tail
• spines on the anal fin are different lengths
Yellow bass are found in parts of southern Minnesota. Yellow bass are smaller than white bass. Typically, they can grow to about 2 pounds. Often times when encountered in southern Minnesota they are similar in size to crappies and bluegills. When identifying yellow bass, look for stripes that are broken or segmented above the anal fin. Also they usually have more of a yellow hue than white bass. The two longest spines on the anal fin of a yellow bass are about the same length as each other.
Remember, it is illegal to move fish or eggs from one body of water to another — help stop the spread of invasive species.
Many people like to target White Bass as they like to school up and will readily take a lure. Once the fish is on, the angler is in for quite a battle. These fish are also very good table fare.