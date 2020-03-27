I try not to complain about my job because, well, I get paid to watch, analyze and write about sports.
However, there are some aspects to my line of work that require coming to nearly impossible conclusions and simply can’t be categorically decided by examining raw statistics and personal observation, no matter hard you try.
Selecting this year’s Owatonna People’s Press boys basketball Player of the Year falls directly into this category.
In terms of wrestling with tough decisions, this one was a heavyweight.
So who won?
Well, I guess you could technically say Gabe Hagen since I ultimately came to the decision to name him the POY. I mean, he was one of the most well-rounded and physically-intimidating players at his level and by all accounts the perfect teammate. He was the chief reason why the Awesome Blossoms established a new school record for single-season victories and broke a five-decade drought when it came to qualifying for the state tournament. Furthermore, he surpassed 1,000 career points by the middle of the season and was named all-conference for the fourth consecutive year. As a raw athlete, Hagen is about as good as they come and will play football at the Division II level next season.
So, what’s the problem? Hagen is a dynamite player and more than qualified to be selected for this annual honor. Well, I would call it less of a problem and more of a predicament.
His name is Evan Dushek.
The sophomore officially busted onto the scene this past winter and generated one of the finest seasons from a frontcourt player in Josh Williams’ tenure as Owatonna’s head coach. He finished three total rebounds shy of averaging a double-double and surpassed 20 points per game while serving as the centerpiece of a team that surpassed all outside expectations by winning 17 games and climbing to fifth place in the final 12-team Big Nine Conference standings.
By about late December, it become crystal clear that I was going to have a difficult decision on my hands when it came to time decide between the two, so I did my best to remain objective and analytical. It also helped that I actually had the chance to watch both guys in action multiple times under a myriad of circumstances.
I spoke with their head coaches numerous times, solicited feedback from those who might have a relevant perspective, mulled over their statistical output and felt like I was always circling back to square one. I even did the whole “pros and cons” list and things that favored Dushek included level of competition, scoring output, rebounding and his team’s relative success. Hagen, too, had overall team accomplishments as a major feather in his cap and he technically averaged more assists, steals, blocks and somehow surpassed Dushek’s great shooting percentage by more than 10% after connecting on an eye-popping 62.2% of his shots in 2019-20.
And let’s be clear, Dushek possesses much more raw basketball potential than Hagen ever did, but that’s not how this works. Projected future accomplishments and obvious high-level college trajectory can’t be part of the formula in deciding this type of thing because right now, at this very moment, Dushek isn't a finished product, and that's all that matters in this situation.
So there I was, contrasting what some would argue as immaterial statistical data based on the significant gap in level of competition along with the somewhat abstract idea of how much individual influence each had on their team’s relative overall success. I was basically forced to answer questions like this: Should helping a youthful team finish 17-11 overall and guiding them to the second round of the Section 1-AAAA tournament be held in higher regard than serving as the most valuable player on a team that qualified for the Class A state tournament, broke several school records and finished 25-3 overall? Impossible.
Besides, if I gave level of competition the greatest influence over my decision every year, I could just stamp Owatonna’s top individual performer as the Player of the Year and call it a day.
But, again, it doesn’t work that way, and I’ve long since stopped projecting how each would have performed had they traded places. Yes, Dushek’s production would have inevitably increased — and probably even skyrocketed — had he played in the Gopher Conference. Conversely, Hagen probably wouldn’t have put up such well-rounded and ultra-productive numbers in the Big Nine. In the grand scheme of things, though, it really doesn’t make any difference. Players are going to adapt to their real-life circumstances and both excelled in their respective roles.
In the end, I could have also gone Co-Player of the Year route. I’ve done that before and might even do it again, but these things are decided on a case-by-case basis. In 2018, for instance, Nolan Malo and Dalton Kubista shared the award, but the circumstances of that particular season influenced that particular decision. For example, the fact that they played on the same team against the exact same level of competition and neither greatly out-performed the other from a statistical perspective made side-by-side comparisons a valid exercise. Heck, they both even committed to play college basketball at the same level within the same conference.
Having eliminated the idea of sharing the award, I had to come to a decision before this dragged on too long. When it came down to it, I found myself coming back to the night of Thursday, March 12 in what would ultimately be Hagen’s final game on the hardwood. With historical expectations weighing on his shoulders, Hagen didn’t flinch during the section title game against Hayfield. Immediately diagnosing the Vikings’ game plan of sending only one defender in his direction, the senior proceeded to ring up 23 points in the game’s first 22 minutes before being whistled for his third foul against his 6-foot-7 opponent with roughly 15 minutes remaining in the second half.
From there, Hagen quickly refocused and seamlessly transitioned to a secondary role he had already mastered, racking up all four of his assists in the game’s final 14 minutes while often serving as the team’s de-facto point guard in crunch time. He finished the game without being called for another foul and led the Blossoms to a 59-51 victory.
Bottom line, Dushek will likely evolve into the most accomplished boys basketball player in my tenure at the People’s Press and probably win multiple Player of the Year wards along the way.
But form a historical perspective, this was Blooming Prairie’s best season since 1966 and the Blossoms’ best player — both from a production, leadership and clutch standpoint — was Gabe Hagen.
That's why he's the 2019-20 Owatonna People's Press boys basketball Player of the Year.