Andrea Bock is returning to the Medford Tigers as an All-Conference Second Team selection from the 2020-21 season. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Mark Kubat, 12th year.

Assistant coach: Jay Reuvers, Pat Heger.

ROSTER

Jazmyne Duncan, 12, post

MacKenzie Kellen, 12, guard

Clara Kniefel, 12, guard

Anna Sobrak, 12, guard

Erika Thurnau, 12, post

Andrea Bock, 11, guard

Grace Keller, 11, guard

Paige Stadler, 11, post

Mia Amberg, 10, guard

Annette Kniefel, 10, guard

Isabel Miller, 10, post

Peyton Snow, 10, guard

Anna Herr, 9, guard

KEY PLAYERS

Andrea Bock (returning Second Team All-Conference)

MacKenzie Kellen

Clara Kniefel (returning All-Conference Honorable Mention)

Jazmyne Duncan

Erika Thurnau

Anna Sobrak

We have a very balanced group of athletes this year so key players will most likely change from game to game. We rely heavily on our senior leadership so I expect our seniors to play an important role with this team.

PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Sophomore guard Annette Kniefel

Freshman guard Anna Herr

The two youngsters that have shown a large impact in practice so far are Annette Kniefel and Anna Herr. Both have the ability to play at a very high level.

2020-21 RECAP

The Tigers are coming off a 2020-21 season where they finished with a 10-5 record overall and finished third in the Gopher Conference with an 8-3 conference record. They advanced to the Section 2AA girls basketball playoffs and were given the No. 4 seed in their subsection. They beat No. 5 Maple River 51-46 in the opening round, then lost 57-35 to eventual section runner up No. 1 seed Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in the subsection semifinals.

Andrea Bock was named to the All-Conference Second Team and Clara Kniefel was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Then-senior Isabella Steffen was Medford’s All-Conference Sportsmanship Award Recipient.

2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK AND COMPETITION

With four teams joining the conference this year, it may take some time to see which teams rise to the top. The conference appears to be more balanced and several teams have a shot at the title. We plan to improve every day so we can compete at the top of the conference.

