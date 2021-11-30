COACHES
Head coach: Mark Kubat, 12th year.
Assistant coach: Jay Reuvers, Pat Heger.
ROSTER
Jazmyne Duncan, 12, post
MacKenzie Kellen, 12, guard
Clara Kniefel, 12, guard
Anna Sobrak, 12, guard
Erika Thurnau, 12, post
Andrea Bock, 11, guard
Grace Keller, 11, guard
Paige Stadler, 11, post
Mia Amberg, 10, guard
Annette Kniefel, 10, guard
Isabel Miller, 10, post
Peyton Snow, 10, guard
Anna Herr, 9, guard
KEY PLAYERS
Andrea Bock (returning Second Team All-Conference)
MacKenzie Kellen
Clara Kniefel (returning All-Conference Honorable Mention)
Jazmyne Duncan
Erika Thurnau
Anna Sobrak
We have a very balanced group of athletes this year so key players will most likely change from game to game. We rely heavily on our senior leadership so I expect our seniors to play an important role with this team.
PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Sophomore guard Annette Kniefel
Freshman guard Anna Herr
The two youngsters that have shown a large impact in practice so far are Annette Kniefel and Anna Herr. Both have the ability to play at a very high level.
2020-21 RECAP
The Tigers are coming off a 2020-21 season where they finished with a 10-5 record overall and finished third in the Gopher Conference with an 8-3 conference record. They advanced to the Section 2AA girls basketball playoffs and were given the No. 4 seed in their subsection. They beat No. 5 Maple River 51-46 in the opening round, then lost 57-35 to eventual section runner up No. 1 seed Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in the subsection semifinals.
Andrea Bock was named to the All-Conference Second Team and Clara Kniefel was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Then-senior Isabella Steffen was Medford’s All-Conference Sportsmanship Award Recipient.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK AND COMPETITION
With four teams joining the conference this year, it may take some time to see which teams rise to the top. The conference appears to be more balanced and several teams have a shot at the title. We plan to improve every day so we can compete at the top of the conference.