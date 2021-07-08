It is officially hiring season in the world of high school sports and Owatonna High School has been busy. Activities director Marc Achterkirch announced the school's second hire of the past week Thursday afternoon, this time to fill the girls varsity track and field coach position left vacant by the departure of longtime coach Ann Christensen.
The school hired Debby Gleason, who served as the high jump coach for both the boys and girls teams last season, to be Christensen's replacement.
“We are very pleased to have Coach Gleason join our head coaching ranks at Owatonna High School," Achterkirch said in a press release provided to local media members. "Debby brings a tremendous amount of track and field knowledge to the position. Coach Gleason has experience coaching our girls in the program and has built great relationships with our students. Coach Gleason will help develop great student-athletes, but more importantly, great individuals.”
Gleason was the head track and field coach for the Owatonna Middle School program from 2016-19 before joining Christensen's staff. She competed in the high jump at Augustana College, where she was a three-time NCAA Division II champion and six-time All-American.
Gleason resides in Owatonna with her husband, Joey, and her children, Jenna, Justin, Jackson and Jordan.