Contenders emerge as playoff brackets announced

The guessing, conjecture and predictions can finally be put to bed, it’s officially playoff time.
For the top-ranked Owatonna football team, there has been little drama when it comes to its position within the Section 1-5A bracket. Ever since surviving against Rochester Mayo in Week 4 and coming back to beat state-ranked Mankato West two weeks later, the Huskies have guaranteed themselves an opening-round bye as a top-two seed in the six-team field.
On Thursday morning, the matchups were officially announced by the MSHSL and the Huskies received the No. 1 seed, earning the defending state champions a nine-day break between games and home-field advantage throughout the entire tournament.
For long-time coach Jeff Williams, there are some obvious advantages to having three extra days of rest, but some inherent challenges as well. Also, with the fourth-seeded Rockets hosting No. 5 Northfield in the section opener on Tuesday, there is a good chance the Huskies will see John Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the section semifinals. The Rockets (3-4) defeated the Raiders, 25-13, in Northfield (1-7) on Sept. 20.
“It will be nice for us to have a little bit of a break,” Williams said. “I would say there is a very good probability that we will see JM again (in the section semifinals). So now it’s incumbent upon us to make sure that we don’t just settle. We settled in 1997. I think we beat Austin 55-0 and played them the following week in the playoffs and they hit the upright, otherwise they would have beaten us. I think it was 14-13 or something like that. We have learned our lesson and we will spend the week scheming and making sure that we have some good answered that JM did to give us trouble.”
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Rochester Century (6-2) — a victim of a 44-7 blowout loss to the Huskies in Week 1 — will also have an opening-round bye and, like Owatonna, has a great chance of seeing its Week 8 opponent, Rochester Mayo (3-3), in the semifinals.
The Spartans, who lost 46-34 in a wild game against the Panthers on Wednesday night, will host No. 6-seeded Austin (2-6) in the quarterfinals.
A peak at Class AAAAA
Wednesday night offered some interesting results in the greater landscape of the MSHSL’s second-largest classification.
In perhaps the most surprising outcome of the evening, No. 8-ranked Chaska blanked second-ranked St. Thomas Academy, 20-0, in a non-district contest in Chaska. The fact that the Hawks won wasn’t the shocking part. It was the fact that they surrendered just four first downs the entire game that really stands out. The previously undefeated Cadets — who had gone six consecutive games without seeing an opponent with a winning record — came into the contest banged-up, but to generate so little on offense is surprising to say the least.
The Chaska-St. Thomas result also gives perspective as to which teams should be considered the favorites in Class 5A moving forward — and if there is a squad that deserves to stand beside top-ranked Owatonna at the top of this list — it’s Robbinsdale Armstrong.
In a grueling schedule that included matchups against Spring Lake Park (6-2), Hopkins (6-2), Chaska (7-1), Coon Rapids (5-3) and Chanhassen (4-4), the Hawks finished the regular season 8-0, pitched three shutouts, averaged 35 points-per-game and handed Chaska its only setback of the season in a 32-14 victory on Sept. 20.
The 2016 state champion, Elk River, suffered its first loss of the season against its burgeoning rival, Rogers, on Wednesday night in a game where the Royals stopped the Elks at the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve a thrilling 40-36 victory. The win was the seventh in a row for Rogers (7-1) and earns it the second seed in the ultra-tough Section 6-5A bracket while forcing Elk River (7-1) to play a section quarterfinal game against a tricky No. 6 seed, Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-6), on Tuesday. Armstrong is the top seed and will play the winner of Monticello (3-5) and St. Cloud Tech (5-3).
The Elks weren’t the only unbeaten team to go down in the final week as Moorhead — the team that handed Rogers its only loss of the season in Week 1 — defeated Bemidji, 17-6. The Lumberjacks (7-1), though, still earned the top seed in Section 8-5A and will play either Brainerd (2-6) or Sartell-St. Stephen (1-7) in the semifinals.
Owatonna, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Tartan are the only three undefeated teams remaining in Class 5A.