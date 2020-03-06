There are few opponents during the 2019-20 campaign that have given the top-seeded Blooming Prairie boys basketball team a legitimate scare.
Grand Meadow is one of them.
Almost exactly two months after sweating-out a narrow one-point victory, the No. 10-ranked Awesome Blossoms will meet the Superlarks for a second time in a win-or-go-home showdown at the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The winner will advance to the section title game where they will meet either No. 2 Hayfield or No. 3 Randolph on Thursday March 12 at 6 p.m.
Blooming Prairie enters the Sub-Section 1-A championship game on the heels of a wire-to-wire 72-50 victory over No. 8 Southland in a game that Kaden Thomas and Gabe Hagen combined to score 41 points.
The Blossoms boast a sparkling 23-3 record and have won more than one postseason game for the first time since the 2014-15 season and first time in Nate Piller’s four-plus years at the helm. The senior-laden core has contributed at the varsity level for at least the last two years with Hagen jumping into the starting lineup when he was just a freshman in 2016.
Though he admits his players have enjoyed the elongated postseason run and relished the opportunity to play multiple games at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester, Piller has continued to preach the importance of not getting caught up in the bigger picture.
“Absolutely,” he said when asked if his guys have thrived in the heightened atmosphere of the postseason . “But the thing we need to do is just keep things in perspective. It’s one game at a time and focusing on what’s important right at the moment. Not even just game-by-game, but possession-by-possession. When we come to practice, we have to have good practices and continue to do the little things to help us win.”
Possessing the ability to remain hyper-focused on the task at hand seems to be a common threat that binds all high-achieving teams together. And as cliché as it may sound, there really isn’t a better way to describe how Blooming Prairie has been able to assemble one of the best won-loss records in program history.
Also, despite jumping into the Class A top 10 poll and garnering the top seed in all of Section 1-A, the Blossoms have still had to deal with their share of adversity, both in a micro and macro sense.
First and foremost, Blooming Prairie’s ability to bounce-back and fasten a six-game winning streak directly after losing on a last-second buzzer-beater to W-E-M in the de-facto conference championship game on Feb. 11 speaks volumes about the team’s mental fortitude.
Though they are out-scoring their opponents by almost 20 points per game, the Blossoms have endured a number of close-calls — including the 54-53 victory over Grand Meadow — and are 6-3 in games decided by 10 or fewer points.
And the piece that should frighten the remaining four teams in the section bracket the mist: Blooming Prairie has only recently found its footing after first getting a late jump on the season due to the football team’s run all the way to the state championship, and then having to deal with adjusting to life without starting forward Karson Vigeland.
“We got started so late into the season and we were scrambling just to get things installed,” said Piller. “Some of the finer things we hadn’t been able to drill and finally late we have had more practices where we can work on some finer-details a little more.”
The Blossoms last played with Vigeland on Feb. 7 against Hayfield in a 59-54 victory. In the eight games since, they are 7-1 with the only loss in the span coming in the heart-breaker against W-E-M.
Vigeland was in the lineup during the regular season meeting against the Superlarks, but the Blossoms were plagued with turnovers and struggled immensely from the field according to Piller.
“We didn't manage the clock really well at the end and we were fortunate enough to have the lead that we did,” Piller remarked back on Jan. 9. “We'll take the win and count our blessings.”
Grand Meadow has won its last five games and punched its ticket to the section final four by surviving against No. 4-seeded Schaeffer Academy 40-38 in a game where the Lions’ potential game-tying layup crawled off the rim just before the final buzzer rang throughout Taylor Arena.
The Superlarks, who tied for the league title in the Southeastern Conference West Division with a 12-3 record, allow just 51 points per game and lost four contests by five or fewer points, meaning they are literally a few bounces away from being closer to 23-5 or 24-4 than their actual mark of 21-7.
According to the 14 games logged on the Minnesota Basketball Hub, Colt Landers leads the team in scoring at 21.6 points per game and dropped 20 against the Blossoms earlier this season. Landers and Evan Oehlke each scored 10 points against Schaeffer on Wednesday.