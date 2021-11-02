Making their season debut in 2021 as a Class AA team after getting the bump up from Class A, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms have continued their dominance and proven to be near unstoppable.
The Blossoms came into the season as the No. 1 ranked Class AA team after winning the Class A state championship in 2019 and a Section 1A championship in the shortened 2020 season. In 2021, the Blossoms sit undefeated at 10-0 and have shown little to no signs of slowing down.
Going undefeated in section tournaments since its 2018 season, No. 1 seeded Blooming Prairie gets a crack at another section championship, but this time it’s the Section 2AA championship.
Standing in its way of another section title and a hopeful run at the Class AA state championship is the No. 2 seeded Maple River Eagles, who defeated No. 3 seeded Blue Earth Area 8-7 in overtime during the semifinals.
The Eagles are also coming off a successful 9-1 season, with the only thing holding them back from a flawless record being an 8-7 loss to Redwood Valley in Week 3. Outside of their early season loss, they’ve shared a common theme of running through opponents.
Through its 10 games this season, Maple River’s offense is averaging 36.4 points per game, which is weighed down by its seven-point and eight-point performance against Redwood Valley and Blue Earth Area respectively.
This means that the Blossoms defense will be facing one of the most prolific offenses they’ve seen all season after coming off a week where they allowed the third most points against them all season — albeit it was only 19 points coming from No. 4 seed St. Clair/Loyola.
In their two playoff games, the defense has forced 11 punts, four turnovers on downs, an interception, a fumble and a safety on its opponents combined 22 offensive drives.
While it’s certainly a big question to see if Maple River can break through Blooming Prairie’s defense, it’s a bigger question if it can hang with the Blossoms dynamic offense that has posted 45.4 points per game through it’s 10-game undefeated streak, including a 47-19 performance against St. Clair/Loyola most recently.
Without a doubt, one of the biggest issues Maple River is going to face is attempting to slow down senior quarterback Drew Kittleson.
Through the Blossoms two section playoff games, Kittleson has gone 21-for-25 through the air for a staggering 382 yards and eight touchdowns with only one interception. He tossed four touchdowns in both games.
On the ground, Kittleson has added eight rushing attempts for 146 yards and two touchdowns with one rushing score in both games.
The next biggest issue Maple River is going to face is trying to stop Blooming Prairie’s trio of running backs in Tyler Archer, Cole Wangen and Carson Brennecke, who have gashed opposing defenses on the ground, and in Brennecke’s case against the Spartans, through the air.
The Blossoms have been able to turn to Archer and Wangen as reliable workhorses in the ground game, especially with Archer coming off a 22-rush-attempt, 131-yard and one touchdown performance against St. Clair Loyola.
Wangen has been a serviceable back for Blooming Prairie as the freshman led the team in rushing in its opening playoff win over Medford with 16 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Brennecke hasn’t gotten nearly as many touches out of the backfield. But the senior running back poses a new threat in the pass game after he recorded four catches for three touchdowns and was six yards shy of 100 yards receiving.
This isn’t to mention Kittleson’s reliable core of receivers out wide with Colin Jordison, Garret Farr, Cade Christianson and Xavier Rennie.
Heading into the Section 2AA championship game, the Blossoms have been playing lights out offensively and defensively. If they can keep up with a consistent level of production they’ve seen through 10 consecutive games, they could find themselves the new Section 2AA champions and start eyeing a Class AA state championship run.
The Section 2AA championship game between No. 1 Blooming Prairie and No. 2 Maple River will take place at 7 p.m. Friday in Janesville at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School football stadium. The winner will be crowned the Section 2AA champion.