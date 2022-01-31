While the Owatonna swim and dive team endured a 92-86 defeat at the hands of the Mankato East Cougars, personal improvement was alive and well for Owatonna, who had 53 lifetime best swims across its varsity and junior varsity swimmers.
“We didn’t do too bad. Overall we had 53 new lifetime best swims,” said Owatonna head coach Peter Rhodes. “I knew going into this that East was very strong. All three of their relays are very strong and they have very good swimmers all around.”
The overall highlight of the night for Owatonna was sophomore Matthew Larson taking first place in the 200 free and beating out Mankato East’s Nick Brauer in a touchout. Larson finished at one minute, 54.34 seconds for first and Brauer finished at 1:54.91 for second.
Larson would also go on to set a lifetime best in the 200 fly, where he recorded a time of 56.56 for second place and only trailed East’s Elliot Bartnell in first with a time of 56.11.
Junior Ryan Peterson set two separate personal bests for himself in the 200 IM and the 100 fly. He finished in third place at 2:10.15 in the 200 IM and took second place with a 52.66 in the 100 free. He lost to Brauer (52.09) in a touchout for first and trailed by .57 seconds.
Sophomore Carter Quam set his lifetime best in the 50 free with a time of 23.62 for second place and lost the touchout to East’s Logan Gustafson (23.22) for first place.
Fellow sophomore David Rhodes finished as the top Owatonna swimmer in the 500 free and set his personal best time of 6:04.42 for third place.
On diving, the Huskies rattled off finishes with Henry Hilgendorf in third place with a 138.45, Ethan Peterson in fourth place with a 131.05 and Cole Piepho in fifth place with a 119.40. Piepho’s scores marked a new best for him.