Who needs rest?
Two days after winning the Austin Invite on Tuesday afternoon, senior Preston Meier and the Owatonna boys cross country team were back on the course Thursday morning for the St. Olaf Showcase in Northfield, a meeting of many of the top runners and teams in the state for a preview of the course for the state meet.
Even with those heavy legs, the Huskies finished ninth out of 34 competing teams, while Meier sped to 18th out of 355 individual entrants with a time of 16 minutes, 38.9 seconds.
“Definitely a little sore," Meier said afterwards. "It’s not too crazy since we’re focused on recovery with a lot of stretching and foam rolling and I took an ice bath, so I did the best I could to recover before this.”
The opportunity to run in Northfield was too great to pass up, however. Owatonna coach David Chatelaine said the combination of gaining insight on the course for the state meet, and the exposure to such a large field was crucial before not only any potential state meet, but also the upcoming Roy Griak Invitational on Sept. 24 at the University of Minnesota.
Plus, now the Huskies know how to attack the final mile of a 5-kilometer race with heavy legs.
"They get a feeling of how to push when their legs are tired," Chatelaine said. "Preston just took off today. He really picked it up in the last part of the race.”
Meier was back in 33rd place after the first mile of the race before turning it on in the second mile to move up to 19th and then picking up an additional spot on the backstretch to finish 18th.
"We came through the mile pretty fast and I kind of held back at first," Meier said. "I think I was around 30th and I ended up finishing 18th. After that last hill on the backstretch, we have that downhill and I just felt my legs going there.”
Meier's previously ran this course at the 2019 Class AA state meet, which he qualified for as a sophomore. Now, he and the Huskies have plans on returning in 2021 as a team.
With 15 seniors on the roster, this year has been circled for quite some time as an opportunity to sneak into one of those top-two qualifying positions at the section race.
“My biggest goal and our team’s is to make it as a team," Meier said. "We’ve been super young up until this point and now we’re all seniors and juniors. We just have to knock off one of the Lakevilles and we’re hoping to make it back here in November.
“We’ve been thinking about this since we were seventh and eighth graders. We’ve had a huge group for that age to come out. We came close last year and got third at sections, so we’ve been determined all summer to make it here.”
One of the teams ahead of Owatonna on Thursday was Lakeville North in fourth place. Lakeville South wasn't in the field, while Farmington finished 13th and Rochester Century slotted into 25th.
In addition to Meier up in 18th, the Huskies were pushed up the team standings by senior Connor Ginskey's 40th-place finish, senior Brayden Williams speeding to 61st, senior Zach Nechanicky powering to 70th and junior Trevor Hiatt claiming the final scoring spot for Owatonna in 97th.
Wayzata, Minneapolis Southwest and Minnetonka provided an entertaining battle for first with the three teams finishing with 133, 134 and 136 points, respectively. The top 10 teams were rounded out by Lakeville North (164), Mounds View (167), Hopkins (204), Centennial (223), Buffalo (241), Owatonna (270) and Bloomington Jefferson (314).
If all goes according to plan, the Huskies will be racing that collection of teams in Northfield again in November.
“The team is determined to get back here," Chatelaine said. "It’s been since 2012 since we had a team. We’ve had a few individuals over the years between then, but we’d like to get a team back.”