The Owatonna football team is going to face a third and long, most likely within its first handful of drives against Rochester Century on Friday night, and someone — a coach, a player or a fan — will instinctively cast their gaze down the long line of royal blue jerseys and look for No. 22.
Only No. 22 isn’t going to be there.
The days of Jason Williamson strapping on his cape and saving the day, or at least a key possession, are finished.
The Huskies are eternally grateful for what the all-world tailback did for the program during his astonishing and record-setting career, but they have to move on. In fact, head coach Jeff Williams didn’t even hand out Williamson’s old jersey when uniforms were distributed earlier this month, a gesture done partially out of respect and partially out of sensibility.
“During out first meeting, the first thing I said to the kids after we introduced the coaches was ‘we aren’t going to put a 22 jersey on anyone this year,’” Williams said after practice on Tuesday night. “We don’t retire jerseys around here, but nobody is going to wear 22. Part of that is out of respect for Jason and what he accomplished, and part of it is I don’t want some poor sap wearing 22 and then it comes tough point of the game and people look over expecting something.”
Friday’s showdown against the Panthers is going to be the first game in four years that Williamson won’t touch the ball for the Huskies, and coach Williams was candid and honest about what that means for a program that has established itself as one of the best in the state for any level, saying his current players “are very excited" to put their stamp on the program.
The massive crop of seniors has enjoyed a great deal of success elevating through the ranks and Williamson was only a part of the equation during last season’s state championship run. The Class of 2020 out-scored its opponents by more than 300 combined points as freshman, lost just one back-and-forth game as sophomores against Class 6A power Minnetonka and played key roles on both sides of the ball on last season’s undefeated state championship team. But without a blue chip running back to build their offense around, the coaching staff is going to have to get creative in utilizing their considerable stable of weapons.
“We are going to have to have more guys make plays for us this season,” Williams said. “Quite frankly, I think our kids are very excited about that. Our senior class has had a lot of success over the years and they didn’t play with Jason Williamson. It was Ethan Walter making big runs and Matt (Williams) and Isaac (Oppegard) making big catches and I think they are anxious to put their stamp on things and be the guys who make those plays for us. I think we have the athleticism to do it. I think we have the want-to, now they just need to go out and do it.”
Century will no doubt put Owatonna’s newfound identity to the test as the Panthers return most of last season’s team that finished 5-4 overall and lost only to powerful Mankato West, Winona, Owatonna and Northfield. CHS might be the speediest team the Huskies see all season and will lean on a number of two-way track stars to make plays on both sides of the ball.
Senior Jack Fisher is perhaps the most dangerous of Century’s deep pool of athletes and will need to be accounted no matter where he lines up. Last season, he earned first-team all-district honors as a 6-2 receiver and defensive back and has been clocked in the 40-yard dash at a swift 4.5 seconds. Bottom line, he can beat a defense in a number of ways and will likely be lined up across from Owatonna’s No. 1 returning defensive back, Isaac Oppegard.
Running back Steven Nah is an absolute burner out of the backfield — registering a rare 4.39-second 40-yard dash — and boasts a healthy career per-carry average of 10.1 yards in limited action. He’s not big, standing about 5-foot-7, but, like Fisher, has posted some impressive agility and strength numbers (37-inch vertical, 345-pound bench press).
The Panthers will be breaking in a new quarterback in Brock Shamblin. According to Williams, the senior is a bit of an unknown but looked sharp in Century’s scrimmages last weekend in Eden Prairie.
“It’s not a name that I really know, but just checking through some things it sounds like they named him the quarterback and he seemed to throw the ball pretty well in the scrimmage,” Williams said. “He seemed to have pretty decent arm strength. He got the ball down the field and they tried to go vertical a few times, so it remains to be seen.”
Defensively, the Panthers have deployed a sticky 3-3 stack base for a long time and will be strong in the front and back ends with some inexperience in the middle. Fisher, Nah and talented junior, Owen Johnson, will highlight the defensive backfield while the sizable front three will be headlined by Jerrad Ohr (6-foot-3, 315 pounds).
“They’re big and they’re agile,” Williams said. “They will be a handful.”
Mark Leonard (6-3, 215) is a returning all-district player at outside linebacker, but the group graduated two other starters, including arguably the team's best defensive player for the past two years, Thomas Mergen.
"It makes it difficult to run the football as a rule," Williams said of Century's defensive scheme "That’s the reason for it. They are pretty good on the perimeter because they will have outside linebackers that hang out there in space and a Cover 3 shell over the top and they have some experience in their defensive secondary. Their d-line is big, their secondary is pretty fast and experienced. If there is any group that untested, it’s probably the linebackers."
With less combined upperclassman than Owatonna has in its senior class alone — Century has just 11 seniors listed on its roster — all of the Panthers’ top-level athletes will start on both sides of the ball, giving the deep Huskies (32 seniors) a distinct advantage in a game that likely won’t be decided until late the fourth quarter.
Two of Owatonna's many one-way starters are talented inside linebackers Isaac Gefre (5-10, 200) and Carson DeKam (6-3, 220). Gefre led the Huskies in defensive points and total tackles last season while DeKam logged most of his time on offense, but shined in the state playoffs on both sides of the ball.
Ethan Rohman is the most talented of the Huskies' large defensive line, but will be asked to start on offense at left tackle as well. He will be joined by one-way starters Josh O'Daffer (6-2, 215) and Gavin Rein (6-1, 265) up front while Jason Spatenka (6-4, 305) and Liam Dublin (5-11, 295) will provide depth. The Huskies' defensive backfield will feature a carousal of athletic bodies, including Oppegard, Matt Williams, Payton Beyer, Ethan Walter and Zach Stransky.
On offense, Brayden Truelson and Sol Havelka have shared duties with the first-team unit during the preseason as Williams expects to make a decision before Thursday's practice as to his official starter. The pair combined for roughly 1,600 passing yards and 20 touchdowns last season.
Stransky, who was part of Owatonna's state-bound 4x400-meter relay team, will start at tailback while Williams, Oppegard, Walter, Beyer and Keenan Young will rotate at receiver.
Three-year starter and first-team all-district performer, Zach Wiese (6-0, 245), will take over at center until fellow all-league performer, Isaiah Noeldner (6-0, 250), returns from injury. Carter DeBus (6-3, 240) will start at right tackle next to Luke Effertz (5-10, 235) at right guard and newcomer Nate Smith (6-0, 210) at left guard.