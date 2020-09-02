ROCHESTER — Rochester Century’s lone reigning all-conference performer played a pivotal role in the Panthers’ 2-1 victory over Owatonna in Big Nine Conference girls soccer action on Tuesday night.
After scoring with roughly 10 minutes left in the first half to give her team a 1-0 advantage, Addie Clarey set up the game-deciding point when she directly-assisted Jordan Nowicki’s goal with roughly 4 minutes, 30 seconds left before intermission.
“In practice and warm-ups we instructed the girls they were going to try to get it to her (Clarey),” OHS coach Nate Gendron said. “And we needed to mark her closely. Unfortunately, she found some space and scored. That kind of took the wind out of our sails and Century scored again with 4:30 left in the first half.
The decision was the first game of the season for both teams and was the Panthers’ second consecutive early-season win over OHS, following up last season's 2-1 victory on Sept. 5, 2019 at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Ari Shornock netted the Huskies’ lone goal in the 42nd minute on an assist from Syd Hunst. According to Gendron, the Huskies “dominated the field” for the majority of the second half, but simply couldn’t finish against the strong CHS defense.
“At halftime we focused on areas where we needed to improve,” Gendron said. “Then I just told the girls it comes down to who wants it more. I told them we had 40 minutes to go all out. We played significantly better second half and dominated the field of play and possession.”
Owatonna goalie Greta Korbel had her hands full against speedy Century offense and record 13 saves to keep her team in the game in the tense final 35 minutes.
“Greta came up huge,” Gendron said. “She had a few finger-tip saves and our girls did a great job continuously pushing all the way to the end.”
UP NEXT
Owatonna plays its first home game of the season when it hosts Mankato West on Thursday night for a Big Nine Conference showdown between a pair of teams that shared the league title with Century in 2019.
The Scarlets lost four all-conference players to graduation, but are one of just two conference teams that have started the season 2-0 and has out-scored its first two opponents (Red Wing and Rochester JM) a combined 10-0.