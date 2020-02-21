Owatonna head coach Josh Williams called it the best defensive effort he’s seen in many years Friday following the Huskies’ 52-40 victory over Rochester John Marshall in Owatonna.
“The players’ effort was exceptional but their execution was even better,” he said.
Owatonna (14-10, 12-8 Big 9) held the Rockets (10-13, 8-11 Big 9) to 37 percent shooting and leading scorer Jacob Daing, who came into the game averaging 16 points a game, to just five.
“Isaac Oppegard’s work on Jacob Daing was crazy impressive,” Williams said. “Took him completely out of the game.”
The Huskies had four players reach double figures in scoring with Nolan Burmeister and Evan Dushek leading the way with 13 points each. Payton Beyer scored 12 and Brayden Williams added 11.
Owatonna shot 14 of 28 in the second half to pull away from Rochester John Marshall.
Ty Tuckner led the Rockests with 13 points and Will Woodford added 12 points.