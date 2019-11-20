MANKATO — It was another scoring party for the Owatonna girls hockey team on Tuesday night.
Padding its lead early and often, the surging Huskies picked up their third lop-sided victory in three games to start the season and collected 4 points in the Big Nine Conference standings with an 8-2 victory over previously undefeated Mankato West, 8-2.
Owatonna scored three goals in the opening frame — one apiece from Chloe Schmidt, Olivia Herzog and Anna Herzog — and built on its advantage that eventually swelled to 7-0 early in the third period.
Olivia Herzog led the Huskies with three goals while Anna Herzog was tops in points, burying two goals and handing out two assists. Molly Achterkirch and Ezra Oien also found the back of the net once apiece.
With the win, Owatonna — which pepped 36 shots-on-goal to the Scarlets’ 16 — moves to 3-0-0 for the first time since 2013 and has out-scored its opponents by an average margin of 8-1 per game.
The early conference standings feature a three-way deadlock at the top as OHS, Faribault and Mankato East each have the maximum eight points. The Huskies will jump back into action on Saturday at home against the undefeated Cougars (3-0-0) at 7 p.m. at the Four Seasons Centre.
The loss drops Mankato West to 3-1-0 and keeps the Scarlets at 2 points in the league standings.
Already leading 3-0, the Herzog sisters each rang the bell once within the first five minutes of the second period to expand the Owatonna advantage to 5-0.
With their team short-handed the entire time, Olivia Herzog and Oien added back-to-back goals within a 40-second span early in the third to give the Huskies their biggest lead of the game.
The Scarlets finally got on the board at the 8:46-mark of the final stanza and added a second goal roughly six minutes later, but it was far too little and far too late.
Achterkirch capped the scoring at the 14:41-mark for Owatonna. She and Schmidt finished with two points apiece (one goal, one assist each).
The Huskies finished 1-for-5 on the power play.
OWATONNA 8, MANKATO WEST 2
FIRST PERIOD
O—Chloe Schmidt (Abby Vetsch), 2:30, PP
O—Olivia Herzog (Molly Achterkirch), 3:44
O—Anna Herzog (Chloe Schmidt), 10:54
SECOND PERIOD
O—Olivia Herzog (Anna Herzog), 1:29
O—Anna Herzog (Calbey Podein), 4:07
THIRD PERIOD
O—Olivia Herzog, 4:52, SH
O—Ezra Oien, 5:37, SH
MW—Molly Grundhoffer (Caitlin Hvinden), 8:46, PP
MW—Emily Bloemke (Sunrise Langsworth), 14:08
O—Achterkirch (Anna Herzog), 14:41
Owatonna goalie: Asia Buryska (14 saves)