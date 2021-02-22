BOYS BASKETBALL
Maple River 72, NRHEG 31
Maple River (10-1, 9-0 Gopher Conference) continued their run of dominance Friday night, dispatching the NRHEG Panthers (3-8, 3-5) without much struggle.
"Maple River is the best team in our Conference for a reason and we found out tonight," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "We stayed close for most of the first half and then we got into some foul trouble and put them on the line for most of the half. I thought our defense in the first half was good and did a lot of good things and on offense we did some good things too, but as some of our games have gone, we just can't shoot good enough to score points."
Kordell Schlaak once again led the Panthers in scoring with 10. Porter Peterson (7), Daxter Lee (5), Ashton Johnson (4), Jaxon Beck (3), and Benjamin Schoenrock (2) also contributed points for NRHEG.
The Panthers return to action on Tuesday night at home against Bethlehem Academy (2-7, 1-6).
Cannon Falls 63, Medford 52
The Tigers (2-8, 2-5 Gopher Conference) fell to a good Bombers team (6-6, 5-5 Hiawatha Valley League). Medford drops to 0-6 on the road with the loss.
The Tigers will look to reverse their five-game losing streak on Tuesday when they face off against Blooming Prairie (2-7, 2-6) at home.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blooming Prairie 45, Bethlehem Academy 38
After the first half ended in a 20-20 deadlock, Blooming Prairie (9-1, 7-0) distanced itself enough to open the second half to maintain its perfect mark in the Gopher Conference. Bethlehem Academy (1-8, 1-7) fought back with a handful of mini-runs during the second half, but was never able to fully erase the deficit.
Megan Oswald piled up 20 points to lead the Awesome Blossoms, who also received nine points from Bobbie Bruns and eight points from Allison Krohnberg. The Cardinals were only the second conference opponent to stay within single digits of Blooming Prairie thanks to 14 points from Mercedes Huerta, in addition to nine points via Kate Trump and seven points from Lindsay Hanson.
Blooming Prairie next hosts Medford (5-2, 4-1) on Tuesday night, while Bethlehem Academy hosts NRHEG (4-7, 2-6) on Tuesday night.
Medford 51, United South Central 25
The Tigers (5-2, 4-1 Gopher Conference) returned to action for the first time in nearly three weeks, defeating the Rebels (1-9, 0-8) with ease. Medford remains in third place in the conference standings with the win behind Blooming Prairie and WEM.
The Tigers will face off against a tough Blooming Prairie team in a battle of Gopher Conference powerhouses Tuesday night.
Maple River 49, NRHEG 36
The Panthers (4-7, 2-6 Gopher Conference) simply could not keep pace with the Eagles (5-5, 4-4) Friday night. NRHEG trailed by six at halftime, but poor shooting overal combined with a hot streak by Maple River in the second half ultimately proved costly.
"We played hard but had a rough night shooting," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "Erin Jacobson and Andy Briggs both added a spark to the game tonight, but overall tonight wasn't our night."
Jacobson led the Panthers in scoring with 12 points; she also added 11 rebounds to secure a double-double. Briggs (7), Faith Nielsen (5), Rhys Martin (4), Hallie Schultz (2), Kendall Johnson (2), Sidney Schultz (2), and Sarah George (2) also scored for NRHEG.
The Panthers return to the court on Tuesday against Bethlehem Academy (1-8, 1-7).
BOYS HOCKEY
Minnetonka 5, Owatonna 0
The Huskies (6-3-1, 6-1-1 Big 9 Conference) wrapped up a tough weekend slate Saturday afternoon, falling to a good Skippers team (8-3, 4-2 Lake Conference) in Minnetonka.
Minnetonka dictated the course of play from puck drop, scoring their first goal in under three minutes and outshooting Owatonna 46-7 overall. The Huskies spent over 10 minutes in the penalty box and were unable to convert either of their power play opportunities.
Owatonna returns to Big 9 Conference play on Thursday when they face off against Mankato East/Loyola (9-2, 9-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Owatonna 6, Rochester Mayo 1
The Huskies (9-1, 9-1 Big 9 Conference) controlled the game from start to finish Saturday afternoon. Owatonna remains tied for first place in the conference standings with Northfield (9-0, 9-0) with the win, each team possessing 18 points.
Owatonna returns to the ice on Tuesday in Rochester, where they will face off against Century (4-6, 4-6).
DANCE
It wasn't a clean sweep, but a Big 9 Conference title is a conference title nonetheless for the Faribault Emeralds. It's the team's ninth consecutive conference crown and 21st overall in the Big 9.
The Emeralds won the high kick competition and was assigned four ranking points and finished third in the jazz portion with 12 ranking points. That total of 16 dipped under second-place Rochester Century, which won the jazz competition (five points) and finished third in kick (14 points) for a total of 19 ranking points.
In addition to the conference title, Faribault placed Maria Pierce, Makayla Keilen, Jaden Lang and Sophia Mentz on the all-conference team, with Ava Korbel, Ella Prange, Talor Velishek and Brooklyn Zrust garnering honorable mention.
Owatonna was represented on the all-conference team by Emma Anderson and Lainie Rahn picked up an honorable mention.
GYMNASTICS
Owatonna 140.575, Northfield 137.025
The Huskies took home gold in all four events en route to defeating the Raiders Saturday night.
Emma Johnson, Averie Roush, and Lindsay Bangs took second, third, and fourth all-around to help propel Owatonna to their victory. Bangs registered the Huskies only individual first place finish on the night on bars; she also finished third on vault. Johnson's strong floor routine allowed her to snag second during the event while Roush finished second on vault. Kaitlyn Cobban also nabbed a second place finish after the beam event.