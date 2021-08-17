The pieces of a football team that form the foundation of any title contender are generally well agreed upon by those who spend time discussing such things. First, having a smart coaching staff that is not only good at teaching the Xs and Os of the game but also excels at forming genuine connections with their athletes is perhaps the most important. Second, a team must be overflowing with natural talents and hard workers and employ strategies on both sides of the ball that play to their athletes' strengths. And finally, the team needs senior captains who are well-respected by their teammates and lead not only vocally, but also by example.
The Owatonna Huskies have had no issues with the former two categories over the last decade and they recently solidified the third by naming Grant Achterkirch, Eli Spurgeon and Nick Williams as captains.
Achterkirch is a multiyear starter at middle linebacker and led the Huskies during the 2020 season in tackles. He's established himself as one of the premier defensive players in the state and is in the midst of a battle for the starting quarterback position with fellow senior Taylor Bogen, according to head coach Jeff Williams.
Spurgeon started on both sides of the ball last fall, registering 12 tackles and a sack while serving as a key cog in Owatonna's blocking schemes. "He'll be the bell cow of our lines," the elder Williams said.
Nick Williams is a versatile athlete who saw time at multiple offensive positions last season, something that the Huskies will likely exploit even further beginning on September 3.
"[Nick] is our leading receiver returning ... he can play a little fullback, he can play a little wide out, he can play a little tight end," Williams said. "He's fairly bright and has learned all those different roles and he's actually looked pretty good at outside linebacker. So we're excited about where he's at."
Owatonna opens their season on Friday, September 3 against the Rochester Mayo Spartans. Kick off is slated for 7 p.m. at Mayo High School.