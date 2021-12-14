(owatonna fb) Award BANQUET

The Owatonna Huskies held their end of the year banquet where they present awards and honors from the team and the Big 9 Conference. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna football team celebrated one last time in 2021 with its end of the year banquet, where it announced team awards and conference honors.

The Huskies had 10 total players receive All-District honors from the Big 9 Conference.

Big Southeast Special Teams Player of the Year: Drew Henson

Junior kicker Drew Henson (19) was named the Big Southeast Special Teams Player of the Year, Owatonna’s Special Teams Player of the Year and was a selection to the Big Southeast All-District Team. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

2021 Big Southeast All-District Team selections:

Grant Achterkirch (Senior linebacker)

Nick Williams (Senior wide receiver)

Eli Spurgeon (Senior offensive lineman)

Caleb Vereide (Senior defensive back)

Collin Vick (Junior defensive back)

Drew Henson (Junior kicker)

All-District Honorable Mentions:

Ryley Glassmaker (Senior defensive lineman)

Dylan Maas (Senior running back)

Drew Kretlow (Junior linebacker)

Trever Schirmer (Junior offensive/defensive lineman)

Owatonna senior linebacker Grant Achterkirch (12) was named to the Big Southeast All-District Team, a Big 9 Scholar Athlete, was a Minnesota Football Showcase All-Star and was named as Owatonna’s Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Big 9 Scholar Athletes (3.65 GPA):

Grant Achterkirch, Cael Dowling, Eli Knutson, Reid Stauffer, Aiden Stowe, Caleb Vereide, Nick Williams, Luke Wottreng

Owatonna’s team GPA of 3.26 also earned Academic All-State Team Gold Award honors by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

The Huskies also presented its own team awards out to players, which included:

Most Valuable Player: Grant Achterkirch

Lineman of the Year: Eli Spurgeon

Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Williams

Defensive Player of the Year: Grant Achterkirch

Special Team Player of the Year: Drew Henson

Champion of the Year: Reid Stauffer

Friend of Football: Keith Bangs (statistician)

Senior lineman Eli Spurgeon (64) was named to the Big Southeast All-District Team and was Owatonna’s Lineman of the Year. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Grant Achterkirch was also named a Minnesota Football Showcase All-Star and played in the showcase game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 5.

The Huskies also named the four captains for the upcoming 2022 season:

Collin Vick

Drew Kretlow

Trever Schirmer

Mikah Elstad

