The Owatonna football team celebrated one last time in 2021 with its end of the year banquet, where it announced team awards and conference honors.
The Huskies had 10 total players receive All-District honors from the Big 9 Conference.
Big Southeast Special Teams Player of the Year: Drew Henson
2021 Big Southeast All-District Team selections:
Grant Achterkirch (Senior linebacker)
Nick Williams (Senior wide receiver)
Eli Spurgeon (Senior offensive lineman)
Caleb Vereide (Senior defensive back)
Collin Vick (Junior defensive back)
Drew Henson (Junior kicker)
All-District Honorable Mentions:
Ryley Glassmaker (Senior defensive lineman)
Dylan Maas (Senior running back)
Drew Kretlow (Junior linebacker)
Trever Schirmer (Junior offensive/defensive lineman)
Big 9 Scholar Athletes (3.65 GPA):
Grant Achterkirch, Cael Dowling, Eli Knutson, Reid Stauffer, Aiden Stowe, Caleb Vereide, Nick Williams, Luke Wottreng
Owatonna’s team GPA of 3.26 also earned Academic All-State Team Gold Award honors by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.
The Huskies also presented its own team awards out to players, which included:
Most Valuable Player: Grant Achterkirch
Lineman of the Year: Eli Spurgeon
Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Williams
Defensive Player of the Year: Grant Achterkirch
Special Team Player of the Year: Drew Henson
Champion of the Year: Reid Stauffer
Friend of Football: Keith Bangs (statistician)
Grant Achterkirch was also named a Minnesota Football Showcase All-Star and played in the showcase game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 5.
The Huskies also named the four captains for the upcoming 2022 season:
Collin Vick
Drew Kretlow
Trever Schirmer
Mikah Elstad